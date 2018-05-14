Mc Collin’s Mavericks suffer shock loss

T&T senior national women’s team goal shoot, Kalifa Mc Collin and her benecos Mavericks suffered a shock loss to lowly Severn Stars 44-55 in Round 11 of the England Vitality Netball Super League at the University Arena, the University of Worcester England on Saturday.

Mc Collin in her second season after campaigning with Celtic Dragons last year started in attack with Karyn Bailey and tallied 12 goals from 14 attempts which helped her team 15-10 first quarter lead.

However, midway through the second period and while ahead 21-17, Mc Collin was replaced, but in the end, they still led at the half-time buzzer, 25-23.

Meanwhile, Stars took their first lead at 34-33 to end the quarter ahead 39-35.

The final period was the same as Stars, the former club of T&T’s Afeisha Noel (2017 season) piled on the pressured and raced into a 43-36 advantage and never looked back.

Bailey converted 27 of 29 attempts in the loss for Mavericks to improve to 405/450 on the season while Mc Collin now has 130 from 156 attempts in her supporting role

For Stars, it was sweet revenge after a 68-46 defeat when both clubs met on February 24.

Mc Collin and her team-mates will do battle with table-topper Wasps on May 18.

Wallace’s Swifts win 54-53

T&T’s Samantha Wallace and her New South Wales Swifts improved to a 2-1 record in the Suncorp Super Netball League after a nail-biting 54-53 win over Giants at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia, yesterday.

It was a genuine tug-of-war between the NSW rivals and it was the GIANTS who blinked last, an errant pass leading to a Swift’s possession and, like she did against the Firebirds in Round One, Sophie Garbin, who replaced Wallace at the half-time interval capitalised and iced the match in the final minute.

English Rose, Helen Housby, was the Nissan Player of the Match – scoring 23/27 in a battling performance for the Swifts while Wallace tallied 15 from 18 attempts in her two quarters of play, and Garbin, 17 of 18 for the winners.

The win improved Swifts which also defeated Thunderbirds by one goal (54-53) to a 2-1 record and 13 points, in the fourth spot, level with Melbourne Vixens while West Coast Fever heads the