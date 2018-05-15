Bassarath wants Test cricket

The T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) is expected to communicate with the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs—Shamfa Cudjoe today concerning the hosting of international cricket matches in this country next year.

President of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB), Azim Bassarath told Guardian Media Sports yesterday that his office will make communication today, to see what can be done in order for this country to get international matches that are on offer next year.

“The president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron met with the minister and from our information he has already sent the package for the ministry, offering them the first Test match against India and two T20 internationals against England. We will write the minister to seek a meeting, so as to see how best we can assist in this country getting those matches. A Test match against India is something we always look forward to and of course, the T20 matches sell themselves. We are happy that this country is getting an opportunity to bid for these two matches and I see no reason why we will not get them.

“We have a good relationship with the minister of Sport and we are going to work closely with her to ensure that the cricket comes our way.” The last time a Test match with India was hosted here was 2016, a damp Oval outfield rendered it a no result.

Cameron explained that England will be touring the region in February/March 2019 for a series of three Test matches, five ODIs and three T20s. He added that after the World Cup in England, the Indians will be making a stopover for three Tests, three ODIs and three T20s as well.

He said:”We have met with most of the governments across the region, letting them know what is on offer and what they need to produce in terms of bidding for these matches. We have met with Barbados, Antigua, St. Kitts, Grenada, St. Lucia and Jamaica and we have already gotten some positive responses, in terms of hosting the matches. We are happy that the governments are showing this great interest.”

Asked whether the T&T government showed interest in hosting the matches, Cameron said:”We had a very good meeting and the minister understands what’s needed. She has asked that we send her all the relevant details and we have done such. We also received an email from the ministry stating that they had received our package. I guess they will now meet to discuss the value in coming on board and will contact CWI after.”

The T&T government which received some licks from the public after not bidding for the ICC Women’s World Cup matches will have until the end of this month to submit their bid.

Cameron said by May 31 they will name the host venues, giving tour operators enough time to work out their logistics.