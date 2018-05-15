Cox, Chenge cash in at Eastern 15k

Curtis Cox raced to victory in the Eastern Credit Union Road Race 15K on Sunday.

In damp conditions, Cox clocked 50 minutes and 23 seconds to beat Shurlun Williams (51.02) and Richard Jones (51.50), respectively, to the line, to claim his third straight title.

The race began at the La Joya Complex, St Joseph, continued along the Eastern Main Road to St Augustine where they switched over to the Priority Bus Route until the Five Rivers junction, then returned along the same path.

Kenyan Queen Njoki Chenge raced to victory in the women’s category, winning in a time of 58.09 ahead of T&T’s Samantha Shukla, who crossed second in 1:00.05, and Sjaelan Evans was third in 1:00.47.

Mathew Hagley won the 5k, which began at St Mary’s Children’s Home in Tacarigua and ended at La Joya, crossing in a time of 16.43 in a race to finish with George Smith, who was the runner-up in 16.48 and third was Kareem Mason Jr (17:31).

In the women’s version of the race, April Francis emerged the winner in 22.08, with Kaya Rankine Beadle (22.39) in second and Hannah Heath (23.01) in third.

Results

Boys 17 & Under 5k: 1 Genesis Joseph (17:31); 2 Arvin Emmanuel (19:36); 3 Yusuf Mustafa (19.44)

Girls 17 and Under 5k: 1 Janeil Bailey (23:07); 2 Zahra Gaskin (23:08); 3 Brineal Paponette (24:49)

Boys 12 and Under 5k: 1 Leevi Heath (22:31); 2 Isaiah Alder (24:12); 3 Kymani Blackman (27:39)

Girls 12 and Under 5k: 1 Tashanique McFarlane (25:02); 2 Melania Nanton (26:39)

Men’s Masters 50 and over 15k: 1 Cantius Thomas (58:54); 2 Denzil Hislop (59:42); 3 Fitzalan Villafana (1:00:02)

Women’s Masters 50 and over 15k: 1 Christine Regis (1:16:53); 2 Davina Stephenson (1:23:26); 3 Anna Pounder (1:24:44)

ECU Men’s Staff 5k: 1 Marlon Boucaud (29:45)

ECU Women’s Staff 5k: 1 Leah Johnson (44:15); 2 Sherol Thomas (49:01); 3 Marsha Telesford (55:24)

ECU Men’s Staff 15k: 1 Kadeem Graham (1:18:24); 2 Matthew Durham (1:18:28); 3 Brian Roberts (1:39:11)

ECU Women’s Staff 15k: 1 Candice Soo Woo (1:39:02); 2 Nekeisha Prudhomme (1:49:31)