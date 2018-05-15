Durant bags sprint double

Kamaria Durant completed the sprint double at the Abilene Wildcats Track Classic held at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima, on Saturday.

The Simplex Athletic Club sprinter opened with gold in the Women’s 100 metres dash, clocking a time of 11.51 seconds after advancing with the fastest qualifying time of 11.73 in the preliminary round.

Second-placed Shun-Shauna Mason of the host club Abilene Wildcats progressed with the sixth quickest qualifying time of 11.98 but elevated in the final to take the silver in 11.75 with bronze going to Concorde’s Akilah Lewis in 11.81.

Later, Durant sped to victory in the women’s 200m with a 24.00-clocking, again finishing ahead of Mason, who was runner-up in 24.45 and third was Akila Mc Shine in 25.05.

Abilene’s Jerod Elcock almost completed the feat, winning the Men’s 100m in 10.55 but was second in the 200m in 21.14.

In the first race, Jalen Purcell of Simplex followed by Elcock to the line in 10.59 with Kaizen Panthers Jonathan Baker back in third in 10.61. Purcell later did win a gold when he partnered with Machel Mark, Aaron Brewster, and Timothy Frederick to see Simplex to the win in the men’s 4x100m relay.

Tacuma Sterling of Alpha Athletic Club nabbed gold the 200m in 21.06, silver went to Elcock with Nicholas Douglas of Kaizen Panthers bagging the bronze in 21.30.

Sterling was another runner claiming a double gold, also winning the Men’s 400m in a comfortable 47.82-timing. Darren Alfred of Kaizen Panthers was second in 48.36 and Judah Taylor (Abilene) third, in 48.47.

In the women’s version of the race, Jodiah Mc Sween of the University of T&T (UTT) Fast Track was victorious in 59.08 with PFNJ’s Alena Clarke (59.96) in second place and Rochelle Lewis of Abilene (1:01.76) in the third spot.

Frederick added another two gold medals to his relay success, also doing the sprint double in the Boys Under-20 division. The Simplex athlete won the 100m in 10.64 and 200m (20.98).

Two other athletes also took home double gold in the sprint events including Abilene’s Shakeem Mc Kay in the Boys U-17 category, winning the 100m in 11.05 and the 200m in 22.04, and Shaniqua Bascombe (Cougars), clocking 11.78 in the 100m and 24.57m in the 200m.

Natasha Fox of Point Fortin New Jets (PFNJ) was not to be left out of the glory on the day, claiming two gold medals as well in the Girls U-15 200m (25.06) and the 400m in 59.28.

Cougars athletes dominated the 800m races with Ashton Gill (1:54.29) winning among the men and Joanna Rogers in the women’s race in 2:18.48. Mustangs Antoneil Prince (1:57.81) and Myles Jackson of Memphis (1:58.73) filling the other spots respectively in the men’s race while Camile Lewis of Silver Bullets (2:23.73) and MAP’s Zinara Lesley (2:25.10) were second and third.

The Cougars team also dominated the junior relay events winning, six of the nine races it competed in and placed second in the other three.