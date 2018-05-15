Mamchan, King take Naps to finals

Excellent bowling by the duo of Liam Mamchan and Romario King has landed Naparima College into the finals of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Under-14 tournament.

Naparima got the better of Barrackpore West by nine wickets with the game lasting just an hour and a half at Woodland Recreation ground yesterday. Naps skipper Mamchan won the toss and decided to bowl first and from the very first over Barrackpore found themselves on the backfoot. Mamchan, taking the new ball started the demolition job from the first over and within four overs the score read 15/4. Swinging the ball generously he was able to uproot the stumps of three of the top order batsmen and with his new ball partner Viswesh Pattnaik taking an early wicket as well, Barrackpore was in all kinds of trouble.

Mamchan ended with four wickets for 10 runs from four overs and after his spell, he brought on off-spinner King who wrecked the middle and lower order with four wickets for seven runs. Barrackpore stumbled to 48 all out off 13 overs.

When the Junior Joseph-coached team took to the crease to chase the target, King and Jonathan Ramnarace added 25 for the first wicket. Naps got home soon after with King striking to lovely sixes and Aditya Persad one. King ended a great all-around game with an unbeaten 34, while Persad remained seven not out.

Naps will now await the winners of the other semi-finals which pit Presentation College and ASJA on Thursday at Clarke Road.

Scores

Barrackpore West 48 all out (13) (Romario King 4/7, Liam Mamchan 4/10) vs Naparima College 50/1 (8) (Romario King 34no) - Naparima College won by 9 wkts.