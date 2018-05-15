T&T’S JLLOYD SAMUEL DIES IN CAR CRASH

Former T&T international Jlloyd Samuel died yesterday in a tragic car crash in the north of England.

According to reports, the former national defender and Ex-Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers player Samuel was returning home after dropping his kids off at school and collided with an oncoming vehicle. His vehicle caught fire and his body was discovered burnt.

The T&T Football Association and his former national teammates have extend deepest condolences to his family members both in the UK and in T&T.

Samuel has family in San Fernando where he was born and his cousin Andre Samuel received the devastating news early yesterday morning from Jlloyd’s mom Caron.

The BBC reported, “Cheshire Police said they were called to a serious collision involving a van and a Range Rover in High Legh, Cheshire at 07:55 BST. Police, fire engines and an air ambulance were sent to the scene, amid reports his Range Rover burst into flames in the accident.

“Sadly the driver of the car, Jlloyd Samuel, 37, from Lymm, died at the scene,” they said in a statement.

“His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

According to reports, one eyewitness was on the scene within minutes and attempted to smash the window of the car while it was in flames in an attempt to get the star out.

Samuel, the father of three children Javarne, Lakyle and Amara, made his debut for T&T during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers, appearing in two qualifiers against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on September 5th, 2009 and against the United States in Port-of-Spain four days later under then head coach Russell Latapy.

“It is devastating news. We are indeed shocked and very saddened upon getting the news this morning. Jlloyd was an ambitious, very personable young man who was an asset to the teams he played with. We take this opportunity to extend sincerest condolences to his family at this time,” said Latapy.

David John-Williams president of the TTFA issued a statement which reads: “It is really unfortunate to hear of the passing of Mr Samuel. He represented Trinidad and Tobago on two occasions and on both occasions with distinction. He was just 37 and it is difficult to find words about this situation. We wish his family Godspeed and hope that they have strength in this difficult time of his passing.”

Aston Villa football club tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former player Jlloyd Samuel at the age of just 37 in a car accident. “Our players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect tonight and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very difficult time.”

Bolton Tweeted “Everybody associated with Bolton Wanderers Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former defender, Jlloyd Samuel.

“Rest in peace, Jlloyd. Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Stan Collymore paid a heartfelt tribute to his former team-mate, who he described as a fantastic pro. “Devastating news about J Lloyd Samuel,” he said. “Was a fantastic young pro @AVFCOfficial and I know many at our club will be truly distraught today.

Cardiff City: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Cardiff City defender, Jlloyd Samuel. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Charlton Athletic: “The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jlloyd Samuel, who began his career in Charlton’s youth system. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Players’ union, the PFA: “Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Jlloyd Samuel who has died aged 37.”

Former teammate and Liverpool Academy coach Michael Beale said: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of my childhood friend and team-mate. A beautiful person.”