Waldron drops 17 pts on Trinity

Samuel Waldron starred for Holy Cross College to help earn them a narrow 39-37 victory over Trinity College East in the Under-15 Division in East Zone action of the Secondary Schools Basketball League.

This was on Monday in the final match in a triple-header played at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena and Waldron scored a match-high 17 points in the close affair to keep the Kenyatta Alfred-coached team on top of the standings in group two.

Vhayron Watson almost matched him with a team-high 16 points but Trinity was on the losing end.

Waldron was also key in Holy Cross’ win over Manzanilla Secondary, producing 23 in the 44-36 victory on Wednesday at the same venue. Jeremiah Phipps was best offensively for Manzanilla with 17 points.

On Monday, Phipps performed well again and this time his team got success. Phipps netted 20 points to power Manzanilla, which is coached by Barry Gabriel, past St George’s College 33-18 in the second match.

In the opening match-up, led by Nicholas Watkins with 11, Tunapuna Secondary, coached by Stefan Dillon, topped El Dorado West by a narrow one-point (25-24) victory.

Action continues today with the top four teams in the U-17 Division competing for the “Big Four” title. The first semifinal between Trinity East and Mt Hope Secondary starts at 2 pm, followed by the clash between Holy Cross and Tunapuna Secondary.

RESULTS

Monday

n Tunapuna Secondary 25 (Nicholas Watkins 11) vs El Dorado West 24 (Hezekyah Prescott 7)

n Manzanilla Secondary 33 (Jeremiah Phipps 20) vs St George’s College 18 (Abdullah Ali 8, Jonathan Hooker 8)

n Holy Cross College 39 (Samuel Waldron 17) vs Trinity East 37 (Vhayron Watson 16)

Friday

n El Dorado East 28 (Jelani Blackett 28) vs Tunapuna Secondary 24 (Aaron Patrick 14)

n El Dorado West 32 (Hezekyah Prescott 16) vs Hillview College 17 (Christian Zoe 7)

n St Georges Coll 19 (Isaiah Thorne 7) vs Trinity East 35 (Vhayron Watson 15)

Wednesday

n El Dorado West 27 ( Hezekyah Prescott 13) vs El Dorado East 30 (Jean Blackett 27

n Tunapuna Secondary 29 (Nkosi Ansari 11) vs Hillview College 11 (Gevin Osbourne 9)

n Holy Cross 44 (Samuel Waldron 23) vs Manzanilla Sec 36 (Jeremiah Phipps 17)

STANDING

Group one

Place Team P W L Pts

1 Tunapuna 3 2 1 5

2 El Dorado East 2 2 0 4

3 El Dorado West 3 1 2 4

4 Hillview 2 0 2 2

Group two

1 Holy Cross 2 2 0 4

2 Trinity East 2 1 1 3

3 Manzanilla 2 1 1 3

4 St Goegre’s 2 0 2 2

TODAY’S MATCHES

Boys U-17 Big Four — Semifinals

n Trinity East vs Mt Hope Secondary, 2 pm

n Holy Cross College vs Tunapuna Secondary, 3.30 p