ASJA S’Fdo crowned Victoria champions
ASJA San Fernando Primary School was crowned 2018 champions in the Victoria District of the Atlantic National Primary Schools cricket tournament on Tuesday.
Skipper Riyaad Mohammed displayed a fine all-round performance which led his school to a comfortable victory over Picton Presbyterian. Batting first, San Fernando ASJA made 164 for the loss of eight wickets with Mohammed leading the way with a stylish 68. He then returned with the ball to grab five wickets for 14 runs, as Picton Presbyterian folded for just 58 runs losing by a whopping 106 runs.
Mohammed, who played for South in the Maq North South Under-15 Classic last week, showed that he was a cut above the rest, as he dominated from the word go. Immediately after taking strike he sent balls to the boundary with regularity as he took charge and his team-mates followed. Mohammed then grabbed the ball to dismantle the top order of Picton, and after that, victory was a mere formality, as he sent back five men for just 14 runs.
The left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer has already caught the eyes of the South Zone selectors and earlier this year he was chosen for the South Zone U-15 team in the Shell tournament. He is currently in training with the South Zone U-13 team as well, as they are preparing for the Shell Interzone.
ATLANTIC CRICKET SCORES
Victoria Boys finals
San Fernando ASJA 164 for 8 (Riyaad Mohammed 68) vs Picton Presbyterian 58 all out (Riyaad Mohammed 5/14). ASJA won the game by 106 runs with the man of the match being Riyaad Mohammed.
