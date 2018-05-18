Dinnanath shows his class

Two shots behind on the first day did not deter Omesh Dinnanath as he shot a level par 71 last Sunday, to outshine a stellar field of golfers and in the process he became the winner of the Championship Flight of the Millennium Lakes Open.

Sporting legends Brian Lara and Russell Latapy also competed as they were pitted in the premier division with national players Wayne Baptiste, Dave Rajkumar, Neil Lutchmansingh, Richard “Pecos” Camacho, Barbados national standout Iz Hustler, promising young players Ross Cabral and Chris Richards Jnr and Millennium Lakes club champion Felix Zamudio.

Latapy was the leader at the end of the first day with a score of one over par 72. Dinnanath, who was two shots behind after Saturday, came back with great determination on Sunday defying windy conditions to win by nine shots over Rajkumar, who climbed into second place with 76 and 78 over the two days. Wayne Baptiste copped the net prize with a total of 148.

The Professional division was won by Chris Richards with 77 and 73, with Jessel Mohammed second with 76/75 and Joshua Galt third with 84/80.

The juniors dominated the Ladies Division with Serena MacKenzie emerging champion with a two day total of 157 and Sarah Ramphal second with 162. Popular veteran Violet Roopchand was the net winner with a total of 150.

The action was also keen in the Super Seniors division as Kissoon Gannes staged a remarkable comeback after being six shots down to overcome former Canadian professional Sonny Mohammed by a single shot. Gannes shot 77/72 and Mohammed recorded 71/79. The net winner was Shabir Khan with a seven under par score of 135.

At the end of another professionally run tournament by the folks at Millenium Golf and Country Club, Golf Administrator Lauren Lara indicated that a total of 90 golfers were on show. They were able to gain ranking points in an effort to make the various national teams. She also thanked the sponsors of the event Rock Hard Cement and Amrals Tours & Travel the major sponsor, as well as Gold Kingdom Jewellery, Nestle, Premier Malls, Caribbean Bottlers, Scaffolding Manufacturers, Vayberri on the Greens, JZ Energy, SM Jaleel, Carib Brewery, Golden Key Real Estate, Better Graphics and Angostura as well as the staff at the golf club, the volunteers and players.

OTHER DIVISION WINNERS

• Flight–Champion–Rodney Phillip - 163

• Place–Steve Durgadeen–168 Net winner–Kumar Ramcharan–148

• Flight–Champion–Bill Ramrattan–164

• Place–Kumar Boodramr–170 Net winner–Ken Pollard–143

• Flight–Champion–Charles Sookhan–80 pts

• Place–John Chin Yuen Kee–73 pts

• Place–Pooran Singh–70 pts.