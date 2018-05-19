Honore, Stewart to miss Men’s Challenge Cup

National men’s senior team volleyball coach Sean Morrison will have to do without the services of key duo, Portugal-based Marc-Anthony Honore, and Ryan Stewart for the Norceca Men’s Challenge Cup, a continental qualifying event carded for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, June from 3-11.

This was confirmed by the T&T coach yesterday, when he announced his 12-man roster for the six-team tournament which also involves the host Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

The teams will contest a round-robin series at the end of which, the winner will qualify to the newly formed Volleyball Nations League, which replaced the FIVB Grand Prix.

The team, to be led once again by Glamorgan’s Stewart who captained the locals to a third Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) crown on home soil last year, and third in team history includes Kwesi Daniel, Akim Bushe, Marlon Phillip, Daneil Williams, libero Joshua Mohammed, Newton Grant, setter Kameron Daniel and USA-based pair, Adriel Roberts (Charleston University) and Mikheil Hoyte.

All the players named above with the exception of Grant were part of the CAZOVA 2017 Championship winning team.

According to Morrison, a former national player himself, Honore is now coming off a very hectic season with SL Benfica in which they were beaten in the Portugal A-1 Division final by Sporting CP in the best-of-five series 3-2.

Honore’s SL Benfica captured the Portugal Cup yet again and were quarterfinalists in their European club exploits as well.

The T&T coach said, ‘Due to the long season Marc Honore had in Europe we agreed for him to get some rest and rejoin the team for the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla,

Colombia (July 20 - August 3), 13th Pan American Cup in Veracruz, Mexico (August 12-20) as well as the CAZOVA Men’s Championship in Suriname (August 4 – 11).

With regards to Police Officer Stewart who was voted as the Most Valuable Player in leading T&T to the regional crown last year on home soil, Morrison said it is very difficult for him to get time off from work.

“It’s understood that with the current spike in crime, his employers have stated that no time off will be permitted until maybe the end of June.

“We also have the experienced middle-blocker Russell Pena, who could have stepped in for Honore out injured, so we have brought in two new players in Nicholas Prescott and Daynte Stewart, who should be no strangers to the group

The team currently trains four days a week at the Jean Pierre Sports Complex, Mucurapo, Thursdays and Fridays (8.30 pm – 11 pm) and Saturdays and Sundays (7.30 pm – 11 pm).

T&T SQUAD

Nicholas Prescott, Daynte Stewart, Kwesi Daniel, Adriel Roberts (Charleston University), Mikheil Hoyte, Akim Bushe, Marlon Phillip, Daneil Williams, Ryan Stewart (captain), Joshua Mohammed (libero), Newton Grant, Kameron Donald (setter).