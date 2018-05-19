Rock In Peace at Santa Rosa

Former champion trainer Glenn Mendez sends out the Irish bred Rock in Peace for the feature Modified Benchmark Handicap over 1,500 metres on the turf track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Rock In Peace has been knocking at the door and with his allotment of 57 kilos can walk into the winner’s enclosure today. Rock In Peace has improved with racing and today looks the day for success.

The John O’Brien-trained Howsweetitis which has been a revelation on the turf will race with 53 kilos for Nela Mohammed. Howsweetitis has been galloping well and could go close.

The Harold Chadee-trained Buffalo Soldier will take along topweight of 58.5 kilos under Kerron Khelawan.

Buffalo Soldier will go close if anywhere close to his best.

But, the highly regarded Michael Carew Junior-trained Magical Victory has beaten the best horse in training Bigman in Town and must be respected based on that effort.

With his form, he is expected to go close for Franklin Gonzalez.

Terrance Thomas sends out Eye See You and this one could go close while the Harold Chadee trained filly Set Sail must be respected with apprentice Ri Hernandez. She is a filly with class and if primed must go close.

Post time is 1.05 pm.