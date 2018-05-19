San Francique Girls cop St Patrick title

San Francique Presbyterian is the new Atlantic Primary Schools St Patrick winner after defeating Granville RC by a whopping 53 runs in their encounter on Thursday in Penal.

Samantha Hosein slammed 46 and Abbygale Ragoo struck 45 to lead the way for San Francique. Not to be underestimated was a lively unbeaten 39 from Ilainna Beepat.

In response, Granville RC was skittled out for 108 with Hosein again the star grabbing four wickets for 15 runs. Sheria Hajree was also on sound with figures of two wickets for 22 runs.

In the boys’ section, Lochmaben romped to the title by nine wickets over Clarke Rochard Government. Lochmaben would have started the encounter as underdogs but in the end, they would have toppled a school with a very impressive record in Atlantic Primary Schools cricket.

Clarke Rochard batting first made 96 all out with Mathew Sookoo taking three wickets for 20 runs. Lochmaben was expected to struggle to get to this total but it was quite the opposite, as they dominated the opposition. They reached their winning target at 97 for one after just 12 overs with Michael Joseph hitting an unbeaten 19.

Scores

St Patrick Education District Final

Girls: San Francique Presbyterian vs Granville RC

San Francique Presbyterian 161/2 in 20 overs (Samantha Hosein 46, Abbygale Ragoo 45, Ilainna Beepat 39 not out) vs Granville RC 108 All Out (Amy Pura 15, Samantha Hosein 4/15, Sheria Hajree 2/22) - San Francique Presbyterian won by 53 runs.

Boys final

Clarke Rochard Government 96 all out (Matthew Sookoo 3/20) vs Lochmaben RC

97/1 in 12 overs (Michael Joseph 19 not out) - Lochmaben RC won by 9 wkts.