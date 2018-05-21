Iron Man, Jumbie collide

The strict safety requirements and training that are a must for all members of the T&T Powerboat Association (T&TBA) to undergo, were put to the test yesterday when the crews of Iron Man and Jumbie escape serious injuries following a boat collision in the first race of the fourth regatta at the Trinidad Yacht Club in Glencoe.

The collision took place during the first circuit race for boats in the 130 mph event.

The crew of Guy Costa and James Hadeed and Jumbie’s duo of Davide Brush and Justin Deckel were quickly out of their boats and attended to by members of the safety boat and were treated by the medics.

Costa got a small cut above his left eye which needed minor attention.

After that setback, the day’s programme went on with Fire Chief dominating the F class.

Meanwhile, there was no further racing for the crews of the boats in the 130 mph class leaving them to be spectators.