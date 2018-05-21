Ramdin’s century spurs Central into final

Skipper Denesh Ramdin slammed a century for Central Zone as it romped into the final of the T&T Cricket Board (T&TCB) Senior Interzone Tournament after a massive 184-run win over North in the team’s semifinal match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy yesterday.

Batting first, Central Zone scored a massive 293 for six off its allotted 50 overs. In reply, North was no match as it was dismantled for a paltry 109. Ramdin batted brilliantly as he guided Central home. After the loss of two early wickets, Ramdin found an able partner in Mark Deyal and the pair brought Central right back into the contest with a century stand. Deyal has been in great form in this tournament before he fell for 59 off 53 balls with eight fours and a six.

Ramdin fell towards the end of 101 made off 133 balls with six fours and a six. Also making significant contributions were Derone Davis with an unbeaten 36, Nicholas Pooran 31 and Saiba Batoosingh 27. The pick of the bowlers for North was Rishaad Harris who grabbed 3 for 49, while Dexter Sween took two for 51.

When North responded it lost wickets at regular intervals and slipped to 22 for three early during its reply. Joshua Da Silva who has been the batting mainstay in this tournament was sent back by spinner Davis for one. Skipper Darren Bravo hang around for a while making 23 off 48 balls with two fours before Kastri Singh had him caught behind. Davis ended with three wickets for 18 runs, while pacer Anderson Phillip took two for 21, Singh two for 31 and leg-spinner Imran Khan two for 18 off nine overs.

Central and South East will contest final on June 3 at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.

INTERZONE SCORES

Central 293/6 (50) (Denesh Ramdin 101, Mark Deyal 59, Derone Davis 36, Nicholas Pooran 31, Saiba Batoosingh 27, Rishaad Harris 3/49, Dexter Sween 2/51) vs North 109 all out (Darren Bravo 23, Tion Webster 19, Derone Davis 3/18, Anderson Phillip 2/21, Kastri Singh 2/31, Imran Khan 2/18). Central won by 184 runs.