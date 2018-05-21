Ramnaths win Scotia charity golf

The pair of Takoor Ramnath and Deana Ramnath took the 19th Annual Scotia Bank Women Against Breast Cancer charity golf tournament that was played at the St. Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka on Friday.

The winners were followed by Camille Chatoor and Jennifer Grainger, while the third place was secured by the pair of Benda Clarke and Hillis Richards.

Next in line was Kissoon Gannes and Rohan Ravikumar, with former Queen’s Park cricketer Chris Galt and Richard Trestrail securing the fifth spot.

There were other awards on the day with a major one going to Adrian Sampson for the ‘hole in one’. Nearest the pin on the fifth hole was Hillis Richards and on the 15th was Camille Chatoor.

A prize was also given for the best-dressed male and female teams. Topping the ladies were Nicole Lawrence and Paige Hurd, while not to be outdone amongst the male was Peter Ghany of the Scotia Foundation and Graham Khan.

A total of 40 teams, comprising two players each, took the course in a competition devised through the partnership between Scotiabank Foundation and the St Andrew’s Golf Club for the last 18 years.

For the second straight year, the Scotiabank Foundation will be donating the proceeds of the Golf Tournament to the Family Planning Association (FPA) of T&T. Last year, FPA received $100,000 towards their efforts in promoting women’s health and wellness. The FPA provides a number of services to women, including contraception, pap smears, voluntary counselling and testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases and breast examinations, consistent with the Scotiabank Foundation’s mandate of supporting women and engaging women in the community. In 2016, tournament proceeds went to the T&T Cancer Society, towards their Community Cancer Screening Clinics in Mayaro, Matura and Moruga.

Cudjoe: Golf is not only for the privileged

Minister of Sports Shamfa Cudjoe is calling for more participation from the nation’s youths in the sport of golf and wants to make it clear that the stigma that the game is for the privileged must be removed.

The newly installed minister of Sport made her comments at the end of the recently concluded Prime Ministers Golf tournament that was played in Tobago. Cudjoe said, “It is important that we remove the perception that golf is a sport for the privileged members of society. Internationally, golf is a sport that not only contributes to physical and mental health, but it also pays handsome rewards to those who excel in the game. There is, therefore, need to popularise the game countrywide and encourage more of our people – especially the youth – to take up the sport.”

She added, “This means more youth clubs and initiatives to promote youth participation, it also means greater access to quality facilities.

Presently, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs is giving consideration to exploring Private Public Partnerships (PPPs) to begin to upgrade works on the Usine St Madeleine Golf Course and Club House, as well as the Sevilla Golf Course.”

She ended by saying, “After this experience, I’m now even more excited and energized to move these projects closer to fruition, everybody needs to experience the greatness of golf. It’s about building friendships, promoting corporate social responsibility and improving the lives of the less fortunate.”

Rajkumar, Singh prevail at PM’s Charity Golf

The veteran golfer Carlos ‘Sexy’ Baynes and his partner Ramlogan Roopnarinesingh gave a wonderful display at the Prime Minister’s Charity Golf tournament in Lowlands, Tobago last weekend but ended up behind the eventual champions Johansen Singh and Dave Rajkumar.

Singh and Rajkumar representing Scaffolding Manufacturers Limited took the Classic. Baynes and Ramlogan Roopnarinesingh, who was sponsored by Logan Contracting, finished in the second spot, while the pair of Michael Charles and Mushtaq Sookoor, representing Action Millwright, placed third.

Former Attorney General Anthony Smart and his compatriot Jevon Andrews, sponsored by First Citizens, ended in the fourth position, followed by the pair of Robbie Narine and Rodney Phillips, representing National Quarries.

OTHER RESULTS

(sponsors in brackets)

6. Danny Jaggernath & Robert Parris (Home Mortgage Bank); 7. Ronald Clarke & Glen Redhead (National Petroleum); 8. Steve Waldron & Darren Marcello (Junior Sammy Group of Companies); 9. Daniel Boodram & Onjay James (Caribbean Cornerstones Limited); 10. Ravi Deonarine & Harry Rambally (Jagessar Group of Companies); 11. Wayne Baptiste & Tori Baptiste (Angari Team1); 12. David Sebastian & Clint Marcelle (Murray Engineering Limited); 13. Ashram Beharry & Tommy Boodoo (Bourse Securities); 14. Andrew Jupiter & Kenneth Ferguson (Kenson Limited); 15. Newman George & Ulric McNicol (CH Associates Limited).