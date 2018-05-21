Tobago set to dethrone PoS

Tobago last registered a win at the National Primary School Track and Field Championships in 2009 and on Wednesday the team is set to resume its winning ways at the Atlantic sponsored Primary School Track and Field Championship better known as the ‘Primary School Olympics’ which will be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

The Minister of Education Anthony Garcia is expected to open the championship which begins at 9 am, with music for the march past being provided by the T&T Police Service Band.

The team from the sister-isle will be jetting into Trinidad on Tuesday morning and will stay at the Cascadia Hotel in picturesque St Ann’s.

The 90-plus member squad is confident of dethroning the perennial champions Port-of-Spain and Environs, which will be seeking to win the championship for the eighth consecutive year.

Buoyed by superb performances at the National Secondary School Track and Field Championship, last month, Tobago is expected to lift the title.

The Tobago contingent must be confident with the likes of National Champions Janae Alexander and Kevah Scott leading the charge. They expect that J’eleshai Alexander And Ben Israel Bannister along with Maliyah Cupid and Amarley Henry can bring Championship honours back to Tobago.

In what looks like a very open and competitive 56th renewal of the longest Primary School Games in the Caribbean any of the top five Districts can win it this year. These Districts include Port of Tobago, Port of Spain and Environs, Caroni, St George East and Victoria.

Head coach of Port-of-Spain, Derek LeGendre has stated categorically that this year’s training programme was the worst in the district’s history, He said: “We never prepare like this, and it does not send the right signal for our budding athletes. Something must give as children are being kept away from the training sessions. I cannot say if it is a subtle sabotage,” he ended.

The powerful St George East team will be looking to the outstanding U13 Sprinter Jabari Branche to lad their charge. He will be ably supported by Janella Walcott, Symphony Patrick and Jaydon Goodridge.

The Caroni Education District which has placed third for the past two years will again be a threat with Kurt Cruickshank leading the coaching of the team. They possess some talented athletes headed by Jenna Thomas, Sahara Oliver, Tenique Vincent and Tyrique Vincent. The central based giant are coming to improve their position and win the 2018 championship.

Victoria which has a Simplex Athletic Club presence and is coached by the shrewd Gunness Persad must have an outstanding chance of winning the games. The zone has Under 13 speedster Sierra Joseph, along with the Chinappo duo of Kadeem and Hakeem. the team also has in its line-up, Jael Archibald and Josiah Huggins to place them high on the medal count.

North Eastern Education District which is known for its exploits in the National 3K event will be coming to better year’s performance with the assistance Hannah heath, Kevin Robinson, Jenique McLaren, the speedball Imanni Mathews and Jabari Rusell.

The action-packed 58 event programme is expected to be overflowing with all district in Trinidad being requested to bring the Standard Five Classes to view the games along with the schools which will represent the District at the March Past of Teams.

Port-of-Spain and Environs School are expected to come out and support the National event with the schools in the proximity of the Hasely Crawford Stadium expected to be out in full force.