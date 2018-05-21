T&T Under-20s fall to Costa Rica

T&T Under-20 men’s football team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Costa Rica in its opening match at the Guadeloupe Six-Nation Invitational Tournament at the Stade René Serge Nabajoth, Les Abymes, on Saturday night.

T&T gave a decent showing but could not prevent conceding goals on either side of the half. Costa Rica’s goals were scored by Ronaldo Araya and Yecxy Ramos Jarquim, one from a free kick that took a deflection before going in, and the other late in the match from a well-struck shot from some 25 yards out.

The game was played on a wet outfield after a heavy downpour before kick-off and it rained during parts of the match.

T&T coach Russell Latapy described the encounter as a useful exercise for his troops which are preparing for CONCACAF Under-20 World Cup qualifiers in November.

“It was a keenly contested match and a good all-round performance by our boys,” Latapy said.

“Considering also that this was our first international match as a group and knowing too that we had a few new faces with some of the more regular players being left at home because of exams, I was pleased to see the way we executed certain things on the field and the way we carried ourselves out there against a good Costa Rican team” Latapy said.

“We conceded the first goal on virtually the final kick of the half and that was due to a lack of experience and composure which will only get better with matches like these. I thought we were solid and we limited Costa Rica’s attacks in our half.

“In the second half, I would say we had the better of the exchanges for the first 15 to 20 minutes with a couple of good chances to get on the scoresheet, but we didn’t take them.

Their second goal came from a quick break up the park and from a resulting corner the player had a really good hit from about 25 yards out. Overall, I was satisfied with some aspects of our play and we will be looking to better some areas and have a go at it again in our second match,” Latapy added.

T&T was scheduled to face Martinique in its second match from 6 pm last evening.

Guadeloupe and Haiti drew 0-0 in Saturday’s second match, while Costa Rica had previously beaten Martinique 3-0 and French Guiana and Guadeloupe drew 1-1 on Friday