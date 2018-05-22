Armstrong, Davidson spike third qualifiers title

Malika Davidson and Phylecia Armstrong were back in winners row when they captured the fifth and final leg of the 2018 T&T Volleyball Federation National Beach Volleyball Circuit qualifiers at Saith Park, Chaguanas on Saturday.

In a highly anticipated showdown with reigning national champions and fellow two-time winners so far this season, Abby Blackman and Rheeza Grant, Davidson and Armstrong were convincing winners, 21-14, 21-18.

In the semifinals, Davidson and Armstrong, coming off a disappointing third-place finish in the fourth leg of the qualifiers overcame La Teisha Joseph and Suraya Chase, three-time participants on the NORCECA Tour this season, 21-18, 19-21, 15-10 while Blackman and Rheeza Grant, who represented T&T at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, last month whipped Youth Olympic Games qualifiers duo

Tsyan Selvon and Brittney Choon 21-12, 21-8.

Joseph and Chase, surprise winners over Davidson and Armstrong in the semifinal stage of the fourth round took bronze by beating Selvon and Choon 21-12, 21-12.

When the tournament served off in the morning session, Blackman and Grant topped Pool A with a 2-0 record courtesy wins over Asma Charles and Ebony Williams 21-8, 21-8; and Joseph and Chase 24-22, 21-14. Second were Joseph and Chase, after beating Charles and Williams 21-4, 21-14

And in the lone Pool B encounter, Davidson and Armstrong scolded Selvon and Choon 21-11, 21-11.

With the win, Armstrong and Davidson joined Blackman and Grant with 17 points each atop the individual table standings, from which the national selection committee will determine the duo to represent this country at the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquillo, Colombia from July 20 to August 3.

The top two women’s team also contested a playoff match on Sunday, where Grant and Blackman got some redemption with an 18-21, 21-17, 15-11 victory to emerge as the overall top pairing.

Williams reign comes to an end

Daneil Williams, local streak of seven tournament wins on-the-trot came to a halt on Sunday after he and new playing partner, Ryan Stewart had to settle for the fourth spot.

Williams, who captured the national title with Daynte Stewart last year and then went on to win five more titles as a partners before adding another with Nathanael Noreiga earlier this month, combined with Stewart (R) but went down 12-21-, 14-21 to Youth Olympic Games qualifiers duo, Daynte Stewart and Marley Davidson.

It was the second win on the day from as many meetings for Stewart and Davidson over Williams and Ryan Stewart after a 19-21, 21-18, 21-15 outcome in their Pool B round-robin clash.

Earlier on, Christian Francois and Marlon Phillip, the latter, another former player partner of Williams at the FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championship last year defeated Daynte Stewart and Davidson 21-19, 21-9 in the semifinals while Joel Theodore and Abraham Eccles stopped Williams and Ryan Stewart 21-15, 19-21, 15-13 in the other.

Francois and Phillip then took top prize after they defeated Theodore and Eccles 21-12, 21-17 in a clash of national beach volleyballers.

Despite the loss, Williams is still in a joint share of the lead among the individual athletes on 17 points with Daynte Stewart, five more than Theodore and Eccles in the hunt for CAC Games team selection.

RESULTS

Women’s round-robin

Pool A:

• Abby Blackman/Rheeza Grant by Asthma Charles/Ebony Williams 21-8, 21-8

• Abby Blackman/Rhheza Grant bt La Teisha Joseph/Suraya Chase 24-22, 21-14

• La Teisha Joseph/Suraya Chase bt Asma Charles/Ebony Williams 21-4, 21-14

Pool B:

Malika Davidson/Phylecia Armstrong bt Tsyan Selvon/Brittney Choon 21-11, 21-11

Semifinals

• Abby Blackman/Rheeza Grant bt Tsyan Selvon/Brittney Choon 21-12, 21-8

• Malika Davidson/Phylecia Armstrong bt La Teisha Joseph/Suraya Chase 21-18, 19-21, 15-10

Third place

La Teisha Joseph/Suraya Chase bt Tsyan Selvon/Brittney Choon 21-12, 21-12

Final

Malika Davidson/Phylecia Armstrong bt Abby Blackman/Rheeza Grant 21-14, 21-18