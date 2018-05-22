San Francique makes winning start

Victoria District champions San Francique Presbyterian School made a winning start to the Atlantic National Primary Schools Cricket League Round 1 Girl’s competition with a 68-run victory over Marac Baptist at Evergreen ground in Woodland yesterday.

San Francique enjoying the home advantage batted first and scored 199 for three in 20 overs with Samantha Hosein continuing a magical season by scoring an unbeaten 80. Diamond Teeluckdharry was also in fine form and notched an unbeaten 28. Not to be outdone was Llainna Brepat who scored 20.

In response, Marac batted well but could not keep up with the required run rate. They ended on 132 for four off its allotted 20 overs with Moliste Lera top-scoring with an unbeaten 42, while Abbygale Ragoo continued her impressive form with the ball by taking two wickets for 22 runs.

With all the District competitions out of the way, the Nationals will continue over the next few days.

ATLANTIC PRIMARY SCHOOLS SCORES

At Evergreen:

San Francique Presbyterian 199/3 (20) (Samantha Hosein 80no, Diamond Teeluckdharry 28no, Llianna Brepat 20) vs Marac Baptiste 132/4 (20) (Moliste Lera 42no, Abbygale Ragoo 2/22) - San Francique won by 68 runs.