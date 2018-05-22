TennisTT executive gets another term

The entire executive of TennisTT, being led by businessman Hayden Mitchell, was given another term in office following Saturday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election of Officers at the National Racquet Centre (NRC) in Tacarigua.

Mitchell, the president of the organization, assistant secretary Warren Steele and new public relation’s officer Carlista Mohammed, who is still actively involved in the sport, was elected unopposed, while secretary Jermille Danclar prevailed overwhelmingly in a contest with Anthony Jeremiah 33-13.

Dexter Mahase, the other piece of the puzzle in the hard-working Mitchell-led administration, also got the better of Caren Grazette 25-17.

Danclar told Guardian Media Sports that his team’s return was due mainly to the work it has done in moving the sport forward.

In addition to ensuring that the first ever professional women tournament called the ITF Women $15, 000 Tacarigua was held on local soil, Danclar said they also received favourable responses for bringing back the National Inter-Club Championship last year.

The executive also received support for its role in developing coaches, players and other officials through the Level One Course, conferences and other seminars.

The Mitchell-led tennistt is also set to roll out the first-ever Nation’s Cup tournament in collaboration with the COTECC region, Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation. This tournament is aimed at bridging the gap for players moving from the junior division to senior.

According to Danclar, Mitchell who is on the Board of COTECC is attempting to develop the sport in the region by providing avenues for countries in COTECC that never competed at the Fed and Davis Cup tournaments, to do so.

Mitchell could not be contacted for comment as he was out the country on official tennis business.

WALTER ALIBEY

