Jabloteh chases three FYPL Cups

San Juan Jabloteh and long-time rivals W Connection will clash in two Flow Youth Pro League (FYPL) Cup finals on Sunday at a venue to be determined after the San Juan Kings continued stretched their youth powerhouse status into the inaugural knockout competition by reaching the final in all three divisions.

Jabloteh and Connection will battle for the Under-14 and 18 Cup titles, separated by the San Juan Kings’ title clash against Club Sando in the Under-16 category.

Jabloteh Under-18s completed the semifinal round trifecta when they kayoed their North East Stars counterparts 4-3 on penalties following a late 1-1 draw at Larry Gomes Stadium in one of three semis that were determined via the spot while Connection U18s edged Police FC 3-2 at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field.

The result in Malabar was a slap in the face for the Stars which had only weeks ago sacked their U18 coach Kevin Jeffrey after the arrival of new club coach Zoran Vranes who had recruited then Jabloteh U18 coach, Gilbert Bateau. Jeffrey had since joined Jabloteh to fill the vacant post.

Jabloteh Under-14s were also made to advance from the spot, defeating Defence Force FC 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Malabar venue to advance to the title-match into the final against W Connection who defeated Point Fortin Civic 2-0 in their semi-final clash at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field.

Club Sando also needed spot-kicks at the Marabella venue to dispatch Police FC 6-5 in the Under-16 division after allowing a 3-0 first-half lead to slip. Justin Araujo-Wilson scored twice before teammate Caleb Straker added a third to send Sando in at the break with the healthy cushion, but a double from Jesus Delicia after Jordel John had reduced the deficit saw the Blues manage a 3-3 regular-time score.

Simultaneously at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Jabloteh were comfortable 5-1 winners over Point Fortin Civic in their U16 clash with Jerry Morris and Malachai Daniel each scoring twice and Terrell Wiley converting a first-half penalty.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

Under-14 Division

• San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Nkosi Ambrose 22’) vs Defence Force FC 1 (Jean-Pierre Reyes 67), 10 am Larry Gomes Stadium,

Jabloteh won 4-3 on penalties;

• Point Fortin Civic 0 vs W Connection 2 (Molik Khan 68’, Dantaye Gilbert 70’+), at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field 1.

Under-16 Division

• San Juan Jabloteh 5 (Jerry Morris 4’, 73’, Terrell Wiley 14’ pen., Malachai Daniel 16’, 80’) vs Point Fortin Civic 1 (Mordecai Brown 73’), at Larry Gomes Stadium;

• Club Sando 3 (Justin Araujo-Wilson 14’, 23’, Caleb Straker 42’) vs Police FC 3 (Jardel John 47’, Jesus Delecia 58’, 78’), at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field 1.

Sando won 6-5 on penalties.

Under-18 Division

• San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Kesean St. Rose 78’) vs North East Stars 1 (Ackeem Mason 90’ pen.), at Larry Gomes Stadium,

Jabloteh won 4-3 on penalties;

• Police FC 2 (Kai Phillip 31’, 61’) vs W Connection 3 (Andre Raymond 59’, 76’, Tyrike Andrews 70’ pen.), at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field 1.