Llewellyn, Jordan push PoS to title

Kianna Llewellyn and Janika Jordan picked up multiple medals in their respective age-groups to help Port-of-Spain dominate the Atlantic National Primary Schools Championships.

The duo sped across the track at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, to each cop three gold medals which guided their district to 439 points to claim the title, a narrow 16 points more than Caroni which tallied 423. Third was favourite Tobago with 372. Filling the other places respectively were Victoria (301), St Patrick (282.50), St George East (278), North East (268) and South East (164.50).

Llewellyn completed the sprint double winning the Girls 100 metres dash in 12.71 seconds to comfortably beat Kevah Scott of Tobago into second in 13.08 and third was Victoria’s Akeila Phillip in 13.22.

In the afternoon session, Llewellyn returned to clock 26.82 to ease to victory in the 200m to cross ahead of Taneka Bonnett of North East (28.06) and Victoria’s Sydney Horsford (28.90), respectively.

Later, Llewellyn running the final leg in the Girls 800 Sprint Medley 13-15 relay while partnered with Tia Lewis, Darielle Prescod and Dominique Stewart won gold in a time of 3:29.31. North East was second in 3:31.01 and Tobago third in 3:33.60.

Jordan sprinted to victory in the Girls Under-13 100m and in the 400m event. Jordan was tested by Janae De Gannes but she pulled ahead to win in 12.75 ahead of the Tobagonian in 12.84 while Sierra Joseph (Victoria) was third in 12.98.

In the one-lap race, her 1:01.93-clocking earned her the top of the podium a second time in the morning session. Gianna Paul (St George East) was the runner-up in 1:03.05 and Keneisha Shelbourne (Caroni) crossed third in 1:04.71.

Jordan’s third gold came in the Girls U-13 4x100m relay when she ran the second leg in combining with Fatimah Springer, Shakira Joseph and Abigail Burton to speed across the line in 51.94, to beat Victoria (54.55) and Caroni (54.57).

Sprinter Jenna Thomas also starred on the day winning three gold medals and a bronze in the Girls U-11 category. Her wins came in the 100m, 200m and 300m in her individual events and she ran the opening leg in Caroni’s third-place finish in the Girls U-11 4x100m relay in 58.26. Capturing gold was Port-of-Spain in 56.51 and the silver medallist was North East in 57.56.

J’Nae Bertete (Port-of-Spain) also won two gold medals in the Girls U-9 category, winning the 60m (9.58) and 100m (15.28).

Kyle Williams of St George East was another athlete copping double gold in the Boys U-13 division, dominating the 200m (25.90) and 400m (58.90) events. He also won silver when his team followed Port-of-Spain (52.12), to the line in 52.23 in an exciting affair.

Port-of-Spain won six of the eight relays contested, also getting gold in both the boys and girls relay events in the U-11 division.

The district also dominated the long distance races winning the Girls 1,500m run thanks to the performance of Kayleigh Forde in 5:25.64. Her teammates Tafari Waldron (4:52.69) and Shaquille Lawrence (9:07.59) claimed the Boys Run and walk 1,500m Open titles, respectively.