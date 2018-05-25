Outdoor Hockey season flicks off tomorrow

The T&T Hockey Board (T&THB) is pleased to announce that the National Outdoor League is scheduled to commence tomorrow at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua for a ten-week period.

This late start is due to the unavailability of the playing surface at the National Hockey Centre as a result of electrical issues experienced by the facility, followed by the cleaning of the artificial surface, which has not been in productive use for 11 months.

The first game of the 2018 League will be a Trinity Women encounter between Harvard Checkers and Paragon from 12 noon.

The highlights of tomorrow’s opening day will be the Women’s Championship fixture between powerhouse Malvern and Notre Dame from 4 pm, and the Men’s Championship fixture featuring 2016 champions Petrotrin and T&T Defence Force from 7.30pm.

According to the T&THB press release, the playing of a One Round of competition for the Championship Men and Two Rounds for the Championship Women’s Division have been structured to cater for preparation and participation of the national senior teams for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games from July 20 to August 3, 2018 in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The executive of the T&THB wishes to make special mention of support by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs in addressing electrical and cleaning issues to make the playing of the 2018 season a reality.

Special mention must also be made of the efforts of the senior men’s national training squad and several members of the hockey family, working under the direction of the coach of the senior men’s national training squad, Glenn ‘Fido’ Francis, who has been spearheading the cleaning effort.