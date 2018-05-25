After two decades of providing printing services on the domestic market, DocuCentre Ltd has diversified, adding print-on-demand services through its new digital online platform, PrinTree.
Smith earns Windies recall
Windward Islands batsman Devon Smith has been recalled to the Windies team for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka in the Caribbean.
The left-handed Smith and Leewards wicketkeeper/batsman, Devon Smith and Leewards wicketkeeper/batsman Jamar Hamilton comes in as the only surprises amongst a core group which played in the last Test series in New Zealand.
Smith gathered 1,095 runs at an average of 84.23 in the last Digicel PCL season.
He became the fourth batsman to score more than 1,000 runs in a single Windies first-class season and he has been rewarded for this.
He won the acclaim of chairman of the selection panel Courtney Browne who said: “We have retained the core of the Test team as they remain competitive even after a tough series in New Zealand. Devon Smith had an outstanding year and players who excel to that degree should be recognised. We are trying to improve our top order batting performances.”
Also coming into the team is Hamilton who was very good with bat and gloves against England A team, becoming the becoming the second Anguillan, behind Omari Banks to make the Test team.
According to Browne:“Jamar Hamilton comes into the squad after consecutive strong performances over the last three years and showed even better quality in the A Team series against the England Lions. We wish the team every success.”
T&T’s Denesh Ramdin who was the second highest scorer in the PCL with 799 runs at 61.46 with three centuries has been overlooked as a wicketkeeper/batsman.
The 13-man squad will start their busy summer schedule against Sri Lanka in the first Test which bowls off on Wednesday, June 6 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.
The complete summer schedule includes five Tests, three ODIs and three T20s and CEO, Johnny Grave thinks these two international homes series “will provide an opportunity for the team to improve its rankings in the Tests and One-Day formats.”
The Sri Lanka series will also include the historic day/night Test, scheduled for the Kensington Oval, Barbados from June 23—27. The period will also mark the 90th anniversary since the West Indies became a Test-playing nation.
WINDIES TEAM
Jason Holder – captain, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jamar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach and Devon Smith.
