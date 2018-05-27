Stewart dominates men’s shot put

Paralympics gold medallist and two-time javelin and shot put record holder Akeem Stewart dominated the field in the men’s shot put event to win gold on the opening day of the Hampton International Games, yesterday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

The Falcon athlete’s best toss measured 18.49 metres to take the top spot on the podium with Rebirth’s Hezekiel Romeo in second place with 17.54m and Kesean Phillips of Kaizen Panthers with 15.69m.

Stewart will be seeking his second gold when he competes in the discus throw this morning against a familiar foe in Phillips.

Over on the track, Simplex sprinters Jalen Purcell and Kumaria Durant, the men’s and women 100m champions, will be looking to complete the sprint double when they face the starter in their respective 200m races.

Purcell raced to gold in the dash early yesterday in heat four of four, winning in 10.54 seconds in the timed finals ahead of second-placed Jerod Elcock (Abilene Wildcats) in 10.55 and Elijah John (Concorde) in third with 10.63.

Durant sped to gold in 11.71 with her clubmate Shikyla Walcott taking silver while the bronze medallist was Shun-Shauna Mason of Abilene in 11.89.

The Men’s 400m event had spectators at the edge of their seats with a close battle between Tacuma Sterling of Alpha Athletic Club and Kaizen Panthers’ Darren Alfred but it was the former clocking 47.46 to take first place. Alfred crossed second in 47.81, while Khaliyq Abdullah of Simplex was third in 48.40.

In the women’s version of the race, it was a two-athlete affair and Memphis Pioneers’ Tyla Scott was victorious in 57.31 with Alena Clarke of Point Fortin New Jets (PFNJ) second in 1:00.12.

Back on the field in the women’s javelin event, Antonia Sealy (Unattached) sent the spear 38.85m in her first attempt to seal the gold medal. Gwendolyn Smith of Palo Seco had her best effort in her final throw which measured 36.90m to cop silver. Rowland Kirton-Browne of Barbados bagged the bronze medal with 35.40m.

Shaunna Downey of the University of the West Indies (UWI) emerged the winner in the women’s discus with 40.68, beating Kianne Blackman (Memphis Pioneers) into second with 39.00 while Joy Squires of Barbados was third with a 37.53-throw.

Zenith’s Savion Joseph was third in the men’s long jump with 6.57m. Winning was Antonio Weekes of Barbados in 7.02m and second, Suriname’s Navaro Aboikoni (6.89m).

Selected results

100m

Boys U-20: 1 Timothy Fredericks (Simplex) 10.40; 2 Kion Benjamin (Memphis) 10.49; 3 Ako Hislop (Kaizen) 10.55

Girls U-17: 1 Akilah Lewis (Concorde) 11.78; 2 Naomi Campbell (PFNJ) 12.08; 3 Deleth Charles (Memphis) 12.13

Boys U-17: 1 Kester Richards (Unattached) 10.92; 2 Willon Agard (PFNJ) 11.20; 3 Justin Sandy (Abilene) 11.26

Girls U-17: 1 Shaniqua Bascombe (Cougars) 11.75; 2 Soniya Jones (Antigua/Barbuda) 12.01;3 Leah Bertrand (Simplex) 12.13

Boys U-15: Jesiah Greenidge (Concorde) 11.49, 2 Naeem Nelson (Simplex) 11.70; 3 Keston Chase (Cougars) 11.78

Girls U-15: 1 Karessa Kirton (Cougars) 12.57 (12.561); 2 Jaycelle Bailey (PFNJ) 12.57 (12.570); 3 Kady Ann Pierre (Cougars) 12.74

Boys U-13: 1 Jabari Branche (Abilene) 12.64; 2 Hakeem Chinapoo (Simplex) 13.23; 3 Tahir Chance (Morvant Jets) 13.31

GirlsU-13: 1 Janika Jordan (Cougars) 12.82; 2 Sierra Joseph (Simplex) 13.02; 3 Sahara Oliver (Striders) 13.43

Boys U-11: 1 Makaelan Woods (Cougars) 13.69; 2 Jaleel Eugene (Memphis) 13.69; 3 Savian Adams (Cougars) 13.75

Girls U-11: 1 Jenna Marie Thomas (IG Fastlane) 13.97; 2 Jenique Mc Laren (Toco Tafac) 14.15; 3 Shania Thomas (Cougars) 14.41

Boys U-9: 1 Sean Hart (Cougars) 15.49; 2 Zayne Martin (Memphis) 15.70; 3 Malik Charles (PFNJ) 15.76

Girls U-9: 1 J’Nae Bertete (Cougars) 15.75; 2 Annya Jordan (Mason Hall) 16.24; 3 Safiya Bristol (PFNJ) 16.38

Men Masters: 1 Norton St Louis (D Force) 11.35; 2 Garvin Farmer (T&T Masters) 11.62; 3 Philbert Ryce (D Force) 11.76

400m

Boys U-20: 1 Onal Mitchell (PFNJ) 47.95; 2 Jabari Fox (PFNJ) 48.67; 3 Jaden St Louis (Cougars) 48.99

Girls U-20: 1 Jodiah Mc Sween (UTT) 58.16; 2 Kadesha Melville (Abilene) 58.31; 3 Dianne Hamilton (Palo Seco) 59.63

Boys U-17: 1 Malachi Heywood (PFNJ) 50.60; 2 Kengel Christopher (Tigers) 51.77; 3 Jordan Pope (Concorde) 51.99

Girls U-17: 1 Rae-Anne Serville (Memphis) 54.53; 2 Nicola Pesnell (Memphis) 59.08; 3 Malika Coutain (PFNJ) 59.77

Boys U-15: 1 Michael Jack (Cougars) 51.86; 2 Cyril Sumner (Memphis) 53.20; 3 Joshua Bux (Burnley) 53.30

Girls U-15: 1 Natasha Fox (PFNJ) 57.45; 2 Xea Bruce (Toco Titans) 59.48; 3 Kadija Pickering (Abilene) 1:00.08

Boys U-13: 1 Jumario Russell (Memphis) 59.94; 2 Kyle Williams (Burnley) 1:00.81; 3 Hakeem Chinapoo (Simplex) 1:00.91

Girls U-13: 1 Kayleigh Forde (Cougars) 1:03.22; 2 Kelescia Downes (Barbados)1:03.35; 3 Gianna Paul (DPAC) 1:04.42