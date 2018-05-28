Qureshi runs for USA directorship

He has met with top cricket players and spent time with top cricket officials all over the world but Mahammad Qureshi is not interested in fame and glory but in the development of individuals. As a result, he has decided to throw his hat in the ring to vie for the position of Club Director at USA Cricket.

He decided long ago that the way to achieve his wish of helping young people develop is to use sport and in particular, cricket, as a tool. He has done this successfully and during his very popular US Open T20 tournament he hardly ever stays in the VIP box, but instead he ventures around the ground, speaking to cricketers and playing impromptu games with young fans.

He told Guardian Media Sports: “Development of people is always something I am interested in since a young age. I have been involved in community life for many years and realised that in order to make a meaningful impact on the lives of people, I need to tackle it through sport. I formed the Cricket Council USA (CCUSA) and was able through that to meet a lot of people from all around America to find out what I could have done in order to assist them to develop into cricketers and in some cases a life away from bad company.”

Qureshi is now going up for the post of Club Director in the USA Cricket elections that is scheduled to start on May 29. Many clubs from around the country, starting in South Florida and as far away as Chicago has benefited financially and otherwise from Qureshi, as all he wanted was for players to go into the park and play the game.

In the last Maq USA Nationals T10, he allowed all the teams to play in the tournament without charging them an entrance fee. Even more than that, he helped with accommodation as he wanted to get the players playing cricket, he wanted no excuse.

Qureshi has really shown where his heart is when it comes to cricket development in the USA.