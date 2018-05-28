The University of the West Indies South Campus is supposed to be handed over by contractors in July but after spending more than $420 million on the controversial project, extensive works remain...
You are here
Qureshi runs for USA directorship
He has met with top cricket players and spent time with top cricket officials all over the world but Mahammad Qureshi is not interested in fame and glory but in the development of individuals. As a result, he has decided to throw his hat in the ring to vie for the position of Club Director at USA Cricket.
He decided long ago that the way to achieve his wish of helping young people develop is to use sport and in particular, cricket, as a tool. He has done this successfully and during his very popular US Open T20 tournament he hardly ever stays in the VIP box, but instead he ventures around the ground, speaking to cricketers and playing impromptu games with young fans.
He told Guardian Media Sports: “Development of people is always something I am interested in since a young age. I have been involved in community life for many years and realised that in order to make a meaningful impact on the lives of people, I need to tackle it through sport. I formed the Cricket Council USA (CCUSA) and was able through that to meet a lot of people from all around America to find out what I could have done in order to assist them to develop into cricketers and in some cases a life away from bad company.”
Qureshi is now going up for the post of Club Director in the USA Cricket elections that is scheduled to start on May 29. Many clubs from around the country, starting in South Florida and as far away as Chicago has benefited financially and otherwise from Qureshi, as all he wanted was for players to go into the park and play the game.
In the last Maq USA Nationals T10, he allowed all the teams to play in the tournament without charging them an entrance fee. Even more than that, he helped with accommodation as he wanted to get the players playing cricket, he wanted no excuse.
Qureshi has really shown where his heart is when it comes to cricket development in the USA.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online