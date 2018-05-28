Soca Princesses advance

T&T women’s footballers advanced to the final Concacaf play-off series of the Concacaf Caribbean Women’s World Cup Qualifiers after they defeated Grenada in their final Group C encounter at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva last night.

The results ensured that T&T progresses ahead of St Kitts/Nevis on a superior goal difference. Striker Aaliyah Prince led the way for the host with a hat-trick.

Needing to win by six clear goals after St Kitts/Nevis hammered the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) 7-0 in the first match of a double-header, T&T wasted little time from kick-off when midfielder Kedie Johnson, who came in as a replacement for Summer Arjoon, caught goalkeeper Connie John napping with a blistering drive from the left that flew past her in the tenth minute to put her team 1-0 up.

The goal literally opened up the floodgates, diminishing any chance St Kitts/Nevis had. Grenada’s shaky defence accounted for the second goal, failing to clear Tasha St Louis’ left side cross from a free kick, and defender Jenelle Cunningham fired home the loose ball four minutes later.

Mariah Shade, St Louis, Aaliyah Prince and Jinelle Cato later found the net to give T&T a 6-0 half-time lead, which was sufficient for the home team to top the group with a half still to play.

T&T could have afforded to take their feet off the pedal thereafter, but instead, midfielder Janine Francois continued the rout by converting Shade’s right side cross in the 50th. Later, Cato added her second on the night in the 52nd and Shade and Francois also doubled up with items in the 80th and 82nd.

With Grenada attempting to regroup, forward Prince completed her hat-trick, two of them from through balls, to fire past John in the 88th and 90th, respectively, for a 12-0 advantage.

Captain St Louis completed the rout in the 92nd minute when she steered in Prince centre from the right for a 13-0 victory.

FINAL GROUP C STANDING

Team P W D L F A GD Pt

1. T&T 4 3 1 0 27 1 26 10

2. St Kitts/Nevis 4 3 1 0 20 2 18 10

3. Dominica 4 1 1 2 5 6 -1 4

4. USVI 4 1 1 2 3 20 -24 3

5. Grenada 4 0 1 3 1 14 -26 0

WALTER ALIBEY