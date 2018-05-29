Charles leads Ari-Madrid to Fire opening-day title

Kapi Charles netted the lone goal as Ari-Madrid edged Santa Cruz Cruzers 1-0 in sudden-death penalty-kicks after a 0-0 draw in the ten-minute final of the T&T Fire Service Northern Division Opening Day Seven-a-Side (Hockey Posts) Football Tournament at Tyro Recreation Ground, Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan, on May 20.

Earlier on in the day in the ten-team tournament, Charles and his team-mates topped their round-robin six-team series with 11 points after similar 1-0 wins over Chaguaramas Outkasts, and Headquarters 8-4 Blazers, a default win against Woodbrook Playaz, (2-0) and two goalless draws versus San Juan Rebels and Headquarters White Eagles in Pool A.

Cruzers, won the four-team Pool B series with a 1-0 defeat of Headquarters Blue Steel and 0-0 results against defending league champions, Morvant Vikings, and Belmont Bio-Hazards. The League competition which will comprise 15 teams continues weekly at the Tyro Recreation Ground and Constantine Park, Macoya.

Results

GROUP A:

Ari-Madrid 1 (Kapi Charles)

vs Chaguaramas Outkasts 0

San Juan Rebels 1 (Christopher Francis vs 8-4 Blazers 0

White Eagles 0 vs Woodbrook Playaz 0

Ari-Madrid 0 vs San Juan Rebels 0

Chaguaramas Outkasts 2 (Handell Manswell,

Akil Smart) vs 8-4 Blazers 0

San Juan Rebels 2 (Christopher Francis, Keive Lakhan) vs Woodbrook Playaz 0

Chaguaramas Outkasts 0 vs San Juan Rebels 0

White Eagles 1 (Shea Perreira) vs San Juan Rebels 0

8-4 Blazers 1 (Jason Diaz) vs Woodbrook Playaz 0

Chaguaramas Outkasts 2 (Handell Manswell, Marcellus Simon) vs Woodbrook Playaz

(Barry James) 1

Ari-Madrid 0 vs White Eagles 0

Ari-Madrid 2 vs Woodbrook Playaz 0 - by default

Ari-Madrid 1 (Aaron Reyes) vs 8-4 Blazers 0

White Eagles 0 vs Chaguaramas Outkasts 0

White Eagles 0 vs 8-4 Blazers 0

GROUP B

Santa Cruz Cruzers 0 vs Morvant Vikings 0

Belmont Bio-Hazards 1 (Dwayne Duke) vs Blue Steel 0

Blue Steel 0 vs Santa Cruz Cruzers 0

Morvant 1 (Steve Edwards) vs Belmont Bio-Hazards 0

Santa Cruz Cruzers 1 (Dayne Sampson) vs Blue Steel

Blue Steel 1 (Jabari Murray) vs Morvant Vikings 0

Belmont Bio-hazards 0 vs Santa Cruz Cruzers 0.

n STANDINGS

Group A

Teams...........................P....W......D........L......F.........A.....Pts

Arima Madrid.............5......3......2.......0......4.........0......11

Outkasts......................5......2......2.......1......4.........2.........8

San Juan Rebels........5......2......2.......1......3.........1.........8

HQ White Eagles.......5......1......4.......0......1.........0.........7

8-4 Blazers..................5......1......1.......3......1.........4.........4

Woodbrook Playaz...5......0......1.......4......1.........7.........1

GROUP B

Teams...........................P....W......D........L......F.........A.....Pts

Cruzers.........................3......1......2.......0......1.........0.........5

Vikings.........................3......1......1.......1......1.........1.........4

Bio-Hazards................3......1......1.......1......1.........1.........4

Blue Steel....................3......1......0.......2......1.........2.........3

FINAL

Ari-Madrid 0 vs Santa Cruz Cruzers 0 -

Ari-Madrid won 1-0 in sudden-death penalties

n UPCOMING MATCHES

Venue: Tyro Recreation Ground,

Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan

FRIDAY

Woodbrook Playaz vs San Juan Rebels,

4.30 pm

SATURDAY

Four Roads Swordsmen

vs Headquarters Black The Bravest, 4.30 pm

Headquarters Blue Steel vs Headquarters Black The Bravest, 7 pm

Venue: Constantine Park, Macoya

JUNE 2:

Ari-Madrid vs Warriors, 4.30 pm

Belmont Bio-Hazards vs Underdogs,

7pm