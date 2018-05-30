Streaking Far to command Classic

I take the Glenn Mendez-trained Streaking Far to turn the tables on her conqueror Princess Sophia today at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, when the feature pair clash in the feature Chief Commander Classic.

The feature event of the Arima Race Club (ARC) racing season, will see a proverbial match race between the hat-trick seeking John Leotaud-trained Princess Sophia and the Glenn Mendez-trained chestnut filly Streaking Far which finished second in the Guineas before returning to win last time out over 1,750 metres.

Thirteen horses have been declared for the Chief Commander Classic over 1,600m on the turf course for Native bred three-yearold horses.

Ronald Ali will have the leg up on Princess Sophia which has won both her races from the front. She will be difficult to peg back if given an uncontested lead.

She beat Streaking Far impressively when last they meet over 1,350m but today could be a different kettle of fish.

Princess Sophia has been specially prepared for this race.

However, Streaking Far will be a different proposition now after being beaten by Princess Sophia over a shorter distance.

Mendez knows how to ready them for the big ones and with Wilbert Leon aboard Streaking Far, she could win today.

Post time is noon.