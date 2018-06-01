World Cup football vs Test cricket

Over the years, the administrators who were responsible for conducting the rules and procedures for the game in every affiliated country were always seeking to expose the highest quality of the game during World Cup to be the main source of education for players, supporters, administrators and most importantly coaches.

As a young boy, witnessing a World Cup football match was extra special. In the days when the live telecast for these matches was not available in our living rooms and our nearest place to see the matches would have been in certain cinemas.

The excitement to get into a cinema was accepted by the lovers of the sport.

Back then most countries played their major domestic sports such as Cricket from January to June, and football from July to December. That is the reason why the World Cup tournaments were always scheduled for the summer.

Today, the previous schedule for these sporting disciplines have changed drastically. It is easy to witness International football and cricket matches played year round, they run concurrently. Not even the rainy season could dictate the time of year for cricket anymore.

Proof of this is the fact that the Cricket West Indies (CWI) has accepted a Sri Lanka visit to the Caribbean for the Caribbean inside from June to July, which is usually much of the rainy season and at the same time of the world’s biggest sporting event—World Cup football.

So our sports fans will have to make choices as to whether they follow the Test series or the Fifa World Cup.

The fans may not be totally affected as they could even share the days for their entertainment, but they will only be getting proportional insights into either sport.

Clearly, our country’s competitive players and coaches are expected to learn many lessons conducted by the finest footballers and cricketers in the world, where the visual opportunities will provide the (pictures are worth a thousand words) slogan.

There is also the question of the value of marketing from the sponsors who are not only facilitating the people of this country, but they are not getting the maximum value for their money.

We are referring to the matches which attract thousands of locals who sit before their TV screens in order to see as many games as possible.

How possible it is to sit in front of your TV or visit the Queen’s Park Oval to view matches being played in St Lucia and Barbados to support our cricketers at the same time the World Cup is on.

This only goes to show us that the management of sporting disciplines in our sport loving society does not give thought to the relevance of the values which benefit all ages.

I can imagine the office worker has to juggle his working time to have a semblance of an opportunity to witness any events which are taking place concurrently as I mentioned previously.

Nevertheless, I humbly ask that fans would support both the cricket series next week with similar regularity just as they have planned to do when the World Cup kicks-off on June 14th.