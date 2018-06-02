The Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) is being taken to task for its stance in the ongoing controversy over a hijab ban at the Lakshmi Girls’ High School.
Boxers Thomas, St Clair qualify for Youth Worlds
T&T will have two boxers at AIBA World Youth Championships scheduled for Budapest, Hungary August 19 to September 1.
Boxers Tyrone St Clair who competes in the 81kg category and Tyron Thomas (69kg) earned qualifying berths from the recent 2018 AMBC Youth Continental Championship in Colorado Springs USA. Thomas earned bronze after being beaten in the semifinal rounds by Francisco Romas of Mexico, while St Clair lost to Anthony Reasco of Ecuador, but his performance still earned him a qualifying berth.
A release from the T&T Boxing Association on Monday states the duo will be the only two boxers from the Caribbean to have qualified for the Youth ‘Worlds’
Their qualification comes amidst initial doubts about their participation due to funding. It was because of the late intervention of the Sports Company of T&T that Thomas, St Clair and coach Rawlson Dopwell were able to travel on May 20. In addition to the securing spots at the Youth Worlds, the T&T team has also earned themselves the opportunity to qualify for the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the Youth Worlds will be a qualifier.
Meanwhile, the country’s Schoolboys and Girls, Juniors and Youth team will participate at the 4th edition of the Caribbean Schoolboys/Girls, Junior and Youth Championship in Guyana, August 16- 20. Today, the country’s young boxers will be stepping up preparation by competing at a box-off at the Cosmic Boxing Gym in Marabella.
Action begins at 7 pm and an entrance fee of $30 will be charged for fans. In 2017 Team TTO returned home with 11 medals in total from the championships, comprising six golds, four silver and a bronze medal.
T&T will also be represented at 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla Colombia. The four-member team will be Super Heavyweight Olympic boxer Nigel Paul, who won silver at the qualifiers, as well as Aaron Prince and Michael Alexander, both of whom earned bronze at the same qualifiers, and Tianna Guy, the country’s rising boxing talent.
Also making the trip will be Junior Referee/Judge Joshua Joefield.
WALTER ALIBEY
