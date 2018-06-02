FIFA opens regional office in Barbados

As part of its commitment to drive global football development and further strengthen and enhance ties with confederations and member associations, FIFA has announced the official opening of a new Regional Development Office on Tuesday in the Caribbean to help support football development activities across the region.

Located in Christ Church, Barbados, the new FIFA Regional Development Office for the Caribbean will play a central role in the implementation and coordination of a range of football development projects to be delivered through the FIFA Forward Programme as well as ensuring a permanent FIFA presence in the Caribbean to support member association’s across the region.

Officially opened today during a special ceremony attended by Rt. Hon. John King, Minister of the Creative Economy, Culture and Sports, FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, CONCACAF President, Victor Montagliani, and Randolph Harris, President of Barbados Football Association, the regional office will be staffed by a dedicated team of full-time development officers to help support, assist and monitor FIFA development activities in the region.

Caribbean football legends, Dwight Yorke and Russell Latapy, also attended the ceremony and took part in a special football match involving players and representatives from across the Caribbean.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General, said: “In line with FIFA 2.0 and FIFA’s overall vision to promote and grow the game, the opening of a new regional office for FIFA in the Caribbean is an important and exciting milestone that not only further connects FIFA with member associations but will also provide hands-on local support and assistance to benefit grassroots football.

“Through our flagship development programme, FIFA Forward, FIFA is continuing to provide tailored support to confederations and member associations and making a real impact in driving football development around the world.

“The opening of a new office in the Caribbean is another important milestone for FIFA and will ensure that FIFA’s development work continues to make a real and lasting impact in developing football and inspiring a new generation of players throughout the region.”