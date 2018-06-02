Holy Cross wins U20 Bball title

Kalique Robinson-Forrester emerged the leading scorer in the final of the Boys’ 20 and Under Division in the Secondary Schools Basketball League East Zone competition, to earn Holy Cross College the title after a narrow 53-50 win over Tunapuna Secondary. This was at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena last Friday.

Robinson-Forrester top-scored with 24 points for the Kenyatta Alfred-coached Holy Cross team.

For Tunapuna, which was coached by Stefon Dillon, Jaheim Evelyn was best on offence with 18 but it was not enough as his team had to settle for the silver medals. Bagging the bronze was Trinity College East, which was led by 11 from Israel Sylvester, to defeat North Eastern College, 55-41, in the third-place play-off, earlier. Also last week, the U-15 winner was crowned and taking top honours was Trinity East, which beat Holy Cross 57-54. Third was El Dorado East with a close 44-41 victory over Tunpuna Secondary.

Yesterday, the U-17 winner was to be decided as Trinity East and Tunapuna Secondary was to meet in the final. The third place play-offs was scheduled between Mt Hope Secondary and Holy Cross at the same venue.

Results

FINAL

Holy Cross Coll 53 (Kalique Robinson-Forrester 24) vs Tunapuna Sec 50 (Jaheim Evelyn 18).

THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF

Trinity Coll East 55 (Israel Sylvester 11) vs North Eastern Coll 41 (Christopher Nottingham 14).