Captain Roopchan sweeps achievers cricket awards

Team captain Shanta Roopchan dominated the Achievers Women Cricket Club (AWCC) 2018 Awards with as many as eight trophies that included top 30 overs player, T20 player and player of the year. The club held its Eighth annual gala event at the Touch and Taste Restaurant and Lounge, California on May 27.

Delivering the feature address was T&T’s Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) Ann Browne-John, who emphasised the need for players to have clear goals and a strategy to accomplish them. She also highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong family bond. Browne-John sentiments were also echoed by Secretary of the TTWCA, Ingrid Maxwell, and television and radio personality, Mariah Ramharack who chaired the programme.

Chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation Henry Awong expressed his pleasure that the team plays out of his corporation and he invited the club to have a discussion with the possibility of having a home ground for the 2019 cricket season. Club President, Dave Chattergoon, was awash with happiness not only on the team’s 2018 performance but also its continued growth since its establishment in 2011. He challenged the youngest team in women’s cricket to continue to work hard as the potential of playing for the senior national team as well as the West Indies is definitely within their reach.

He expressed his gratitude to club’s management and the parents and supporters who rallied with the team. Commendations were extended to the principals of Couva East Secondary Denise Mungal-Gosyne and Holy Faith Convent Sister Theresa Vialva for working with the team through the use of their school facilities and encouraging their students to be part of the team. Tara Bansi, physical education, Holy Faith Convent, was not only instrumental in introducing players to the team but also provided support

ACHIEVERS WOMEN CRICKET CLUB ACCOMPLISHMENTS FOR 2018

• Successfully defended T20 Championship

• Runners- up- 30 overs League

• Three players represented the National U 19 team- Anjali Goordeen, Steffi Soogrim and Daylia Alexander

• Anjali Goordeen and Steffi Soogrim named in the West Indies Development Under 19 squad

• Five players selected to the national secondary school league to tour Canada: (Shunelle Sawh, Daylia Alexander, Hema Mahabir, Steffi Soogrim, Anjali Goordeen)

30 Overs League Batting

• Most Runs - Shanta Roopchan (136 runs)

• Highest Score - Shanta Roopchan (46 not out)

• Best Average - Shanta Roopchan (27.00)

Bowling

• Most Wickets - Steffi Soogrim (13 wicket)

• Best bowling - Steffi Soogrim (4 wickets for 29 runs)

• Best Bowling Average - Tenesa Garcia (7.00)

T20 League Batting

• Most Runs - Anjali Goordeen (118 runs)

• Highest Score - Anjali Goordeen (38 runs)

Steffi Soogrim (38 runs)

• Best Batting Average - Anjali Goordeen (15.00)

Bowling Honours

• Most Wickets - Shanta Roopchan (13)

• Best bowling - Shanta Roopchan (5 wickets for 8 runs)

• Hat-trick- Shanta Roopchan

• Best Bowling Average - Tiffany Assoon (3.62)

• Most Improved Player - Anjali Goordeen

• Most Disciplined Players - Shunelle Sawh and Azariyah Ali

Five Players of the Year

• Anjali Goordeen - 201 runs and 9 wickets

• Atiya Lara - 133 runs

• Daylia Alexander - 145 runs and 11 wickets

• Shanta Roopchan - 199 runs and 23 wickets

• Steffi Soogrim - 118 runs and 18 wickets

Under 19 Player of Year

• Steffi Soogrim- 118 runs and 28 wickets for 234

• Most Valuable Player 2018

• Shanta Roopchan- 199 runs and 23 for 174 runs