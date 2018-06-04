You are here
SporTT hosts gymnastics championships
Over 300 athletes are currently in their final phase of preparations hoping for success at the 24th National Gymnastics Invitational championships carded for this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) at the National Cycling Centre in Couva.
For the first time, the event will be held at this venue under the auspices of the Sport Company of T&T.
The meet, which has been held annually since 1994, is this country’s premier event with brevet and national judges from USA Gymnastics (USAG) officiating at the competition.
This year will see some 300 gymnasts from local clubs and from neighbouring countries participating for women’s artistic gymnastics judges Katie Kollmeyer, Kevin Mabrey MCNamara, Jennifer Cooper Ynestrova and Amelia Spinelli as well as men’s artistic gymnastics judge Kalind Carpenter, all from the USA.
Successful participation at this meet constitutes the qualifying criteria for selection to the national team. At the beginner and intermediate levels, the federation follows the USAG Junior Olympic Men’s and Women’s programme. The senior gymnasts will follow the rules and regulations as set out in the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) code of points.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online