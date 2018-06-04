SporTT hosts gymnastics championships

Over 300 athletes are currently in their final phase of preparations hoping for success at the 24th National Gymnastics Invitational championships carded for this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) at the National Cycling Centre in Couva.

For the first time, the event will be held at this venue under the auspices of the Sport Company of T&T.

The meet, which has been held annually since 1994, is this country’s premier event with brevet and national judges from USA Gymnastics (USAG) officiating at the competition.

This year will see some 300 gymnasts from local clubs and from neighbouring countries participating for women’s artistic gymnastics judges Katie Kollmeyer, Kevin Mabrey MCNamara, Jennifer Cooper Ynestrova and Amelia Spinelli as well as men’s artistic gymnastics judge Kalind Carpenter, all from the USA.

Successful participation at this meet constitutes the qualifying criteria for selection to the national team. At the beginner and intermediate levels, the federation follows the USAG Junior Olympic Men’s and Women’s programme. The senior gymnasts will follow the rules and regulations as set out in the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) code of points.