CPL opens on Aug 8

The Hero Caribbean Premier League will bowl off on August 8 right there in T&T, as the organisers released the fixtures for this season yesterday.

The 34-match season culminates with the final on September 16. For the third successive year, the tournament will return to the USA, with three matches taking place at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill Florida.

The first match will see last year’s winners, Trinbago Knight Riders, take on St Lucia Stars while the Guyana Amazon Warriors will get underway against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Game five will see a repeat of last year’s final with the Knight Riders taking on the Patriots.

This year the semi-final and final will be in Trinidad with the venue for the first two knockout matches yet to be confirmed.

Jason Holder, the Windies Test and ODI captain, is looking forward to returning to the Hero CPL and getting stuck into the tournament.

“It feels great! To come back home to play for the Barbados Tridents, it’s a pleasing feeling for me. And it’ll be my first time leading in T20 cricket and I’m really looking forward to it, I think it’s something that will help improve my captaincy on a whole.

“So, it will be good to mingle with guys like Hashim Amla and Martin Guptill. We’ve got overseas stars that will lend their experience and help me along the way as well so I’m really looking forward to that and hopefully, Barbados Tridents could again be very, very successful in the CPL.”

This year will also see the return of Andre Russell to the Jamaica Tallawahs, and the most explosive T20 cricketer in the world is excited about being back at this innovative T20 tournament.

“I cannot wait to be back playing for Jamaica Tallawahs at the Hero CPL. It will be great to link up with all the players at the Tallawahs and hopefully, we can play some exciting cricket again this year and bring the CPL trophy back to Jamaica in 2018.”

Damien O’Donohoe, the Hero CPL’s chief executive officer, is excited about the upcoming season. “We are delighted with how Hero CPL continues to grow. Last season we saw almost 200 million viewers watch the tournament and Hero CPL also made a huge impact on the economies of the countries we visited. We are certain that this year we will see those numbers grow once again.”

Speaking about the announcement of the tournament fixtures Hero CPL’s chief operating officer, Pete Russell said: “It is very pleasing to get the fixture list agreed for this year. Moving the tournament between seven nation states always represents a huge logistical challenge and I would like to thank our operations team for pulling it all together for another year.”

HERO CPL FIXTURES

Aug 8: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Stars, T&T

Aug 9: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Venue TBC

Aug 10: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, T&T

Aug 11: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Stars, Venue TBC

Aug 11: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, T&T

Aug 12: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, Venue TBC

Aug 14: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Stars, Jamaica

Aug 15: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Jamaica

Aug 16: St Lucia Stars vs Trinbago Knight Riders, St Lucia

Aug 17: St Lucia Stars vs Barbados Tridents, St Lucia

Aug 18: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, USA

Aug 19: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, USA

Aug 21: St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia

Aug 22: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents, USA

Aug 24: St Lucia Stars vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Lucia

Aug 25: Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Barbados

Aug 25: St Lucia Stars vs Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia

Aug 26: Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados

Aug 28: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts

Aug 29: Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados

Aug 30: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Stars, St Kitts

Aug 31: Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados

Sept 1: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts

Sept 2: Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Stars, Barbados

Sept 2: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts

Sept 4: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents, St Kitts

Sept 5: Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors, T&T

Sept 7: Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents, T&T

Sept 8: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs, Venue TBC

Sept 9: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders, Venue TBC

PLAYOFFS

Sept 11: Playoff 1 – 1st v 2nd, Venue TBC

Sept 12: Playoff 2 – 3rd v 4th, Venue TBC

Sept 14: Semifinals – Winner Playoff 2 v Loser Playoff 1, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, T&T

Sept 16: Final – Winner Playoff 1 v Winner Semi-final, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, T&T