Hawks spank WASA ‘B’ in East Zone t-tennis

Emmanuel Chuniesingh and Abraham Francis both played unbeaten to lead Arima Hawks to an emphatic 8-1 spanking of WASA ‘B’ when the East Zone Division One and Two Table Tennis Tournament served on May 28.

Team captain Chuniesingh defeated Joshua Dass 11-9, 11-2, 14-12; Sheldon Graham, 11-4, 11-13, 13-11, 11-8 and Ronnel Forde 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 13-11 while Francis swept past Forde 11-4, 11-3, 11-9, Dass 11-7, 11-3, 11-2 and Graham 11-6, 10-12, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8. However, Samuel Humphreys’ could not complete the whitewash of WASA ‘B’ after he fell to Graham 10-12, 12-10, 9-11, 18-16, 8-11 but had wins against Forde 14-16, 10-12, 11-5, 11-8, 11-9 and Dass 11-8, 11-9, 11-5.

D’Abadie Youths’ Sherdon Pierre, Carlisle Cleveland and Daryl Rampersad battled past Arima Hawks comprising the trio of Linda Partap-Boodhan, Rawle Parsons and Wayne Oudit 5-4.

Parsons registered victories over Daryl Rampersad 11-4, 11-3, 11-4, and Carlisle Cleveland 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 while losing to Sherdon Pierre 10-12, 11-8, 4-11, 11-13; Partap-Boodhan had one win over Rampersad 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 but was beaten by both Cleveland 7-11, 6-11, 11-13 and Pierre 4-11, 6-11, 10-12 while Outdit beat Rampersad 12-10, 11-6, 11-6 after losing his first two matches, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9, 4-11, 6-11 to Pierre, and 7-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-7, 7-11 versus Cleveland.

WASA ‘A’ team of national women’s champion Brittany Joseph, Chelsea Fong, Ambika Sitram and Nyla Bissessar had much better fortune as they outclassed WASA ‘B’ 7-2 on Thursday.

Fong had wins over Sheldon Graham 15-13, 11-6, 10-12, 11-13, 12-10; Jahred Corbin 11-7, 14-12, 9-11, 11-4, and Ronnel Forde 11-3, 11-6, 11-2. Joseph overcame Forde 11-5, 11-9, 11-0, Graham 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 and Corbin 11-4, 11-7, 11-8 and Sitram fell to Corbin 5-11, 3-11, 7-11, but recovered to defeat Forde 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 before another loss, this time to Graham, 6-11, 10-12, 3-11.

Today, Arima Table Tennis Club hosts Arima Hawks while tomorrow, WASA ‘A’ entertains D’Abadie Youths, and on Friday, D’Abadie faces WASA ‘B’. The four-teams A-1 Division competition will serve off on Thursday with WASA ‘A’ featuring Curtis Humphreys, Yuvraaj Dookram and Kenneth Parmanand facing WASA ‘B’ while on Friday, D’Abadie Youths come up against WASA ‘A’. Arima Hawks is the fourth team in the A-1 competition. Matches start at 6.30 pm.