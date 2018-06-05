Naps into PowerGen finals

Naparima College is into the final of the PowerGen National Under-14 tournament and will meet Fatima for the title tomorrow at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba.

Naps got the better of a fighting Presentation College Chaguanas in the semi-final on Monday night at the Lara Academy. Batting first, Naps scored 160 for nine off their 35 overs and Presentation College was well within sight of victory at 70 without loss before a spectacular collapse saw them fall six runs short.

Pres openers Justin Jaggessar and Adam Furlonge batted very well and to give their team an excellent start. Furlonge played the anchor role, while Jaggessar went after the bowling with some attractive shots.

Off-spinner Zachary Ramjattan made the breakthrough getting rid of Furlonge for 17 and Naps started to work their way back into the game. Skipper Liam Mamchan trusted his leg-spinner Askhat Bhalekhar and he paid dividends by sending back Jaggessar for 51. He faced 68 balls and struck five fours.

Nirvan Narinesingh then kept Pres hopes alive, playing well through the off-side. Bhalekhar then grabbed another wicket and Mamchan returned to rock back the stumps off Chad Rampadarath to open the floodgates. Pres running between the sticks did not help their cause as four batsmen were run out. Narine remained until the end with an unbeaten 47 off 63 balls with three fours.

Earlier, Romario King led Naps’ batting with 36 as he and Jonathan Ramnarace posted 41 for the first wicket. King’s 36 came off 49 balls with three fours and when Ramnarace left, he found another able partner Darius Deonarine who scored 22 off 46 balls with two fours. Towards the end of the innings, Mamchan slammed a 20-ball 16 with two fours and Vishwesh Pattnaik made 15.

The final starts at 2.30 pm.

SCORES

At Lara Academy: Naparima 160/9 (35) (Romario King 36, Darius Deonarine 22, Liam Mamchan 16, Vishwesh Pattnaik 15, Adam Furlonge 2/29, Justin Jaggessar 2/37) vs Presentation College 154/9 (35) (Justin Jaggessar 51, Nirvan Narinesingh 47no, Akshat Bhalekhar 2/32) - Naparima won by 6 runs.