Super League signs TV deal

T&T Super League (TTSL) president Keith Look Loy is making good on his promise to have the super league on television for local and international audiences.

Yesterday, the TTSL boss signed a two-year gentleman’s agreement with Peter C Lewis, the T&T Entertainment Network owner at the Hutt Shutts Sports and Entertainment Centre, Tacarigua with the intentions of improving the quality of the super league, as well as provide an opportunity for clubs to become self-sustainable.

The arrangement will see each club receiving live television coverage on FLOW, while a half-hour packaged programme will be put together for airing every Wednesday night from 9 pm.

Fans can catch a glimpse of matches via ttentv.com or tten on any google device. Broadcasted matches will also be picked up all the way up to the Caribbean in Barbados, Curacao, St Vincent, St Lucia, Bahamas, St Thomas, Grand Cayman and St Maarten, where potential markets exist.

Look Loy yesterday said, however, that clubs will have a responsibility to sell themselves and the league through advertising, based on the stage they put before the public.

While the new deal will provide a chance for some teams to receive gate receipts, other clubs that do not have a closed or fenced facility as its home can capitalise on increased spectator support that can lead to the sale of jerseys and other memorabilia. Look Loy believes a criteria for clubs to maximise on the new partnership deal is by structuring itself internally or being prepared to deal with coming opportunities.

The league is set for kick-off on Saturday with a mouth-watering clash between FC Santa Rosa and Tobago campaigners Bethel FC at the Arima Velodrome, Arima.

Look Loy said a treat awaits fans and supporters through live entertainment from soca artistes Olatunji, Rome and others, as well as a popular Arima rhythm section and other entertainment. He also did not rule out an after match lime.

Look Loy, whose team finished runner-up to Hydro Tech Guaya United last season, told the media that invitations for his opening match have already been sent out to Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, who will be a supporter of the Tobago team, and Arima Major Lisa Morris Julian, who has supported Santa Rosa for many years.

Lewis said the super league appealed to him because of its organised structure which features promotion and demotion.

He called on corporate T&T to follow in their footsteps to help local sports, saying: “Charity begins at home.”

The partnership, Lewis explained, is aimed at helping clubs to help themselves so that they will not have to go begging for handouts.

WALTER ALIBEY

