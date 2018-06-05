Three-time winner Mohammed into semis

Shenelle Mohammed, a three-time winner of the Bmobile National Tennis Open Championship, is closing in on a fourth title.

Yesterday on day three of the tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, Mohammed made light work of Victoria Koylass in the quarterfinals, producing a commanding victory in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 to secure a berth in the semifinals. But she was not alone, as Anya King, who showcased herself with pride at the recent ITF Women’s Professional Tennis tournament at the same venue, also booked her place among the round of four.

King though had an easier passage, after her opponent, Emma-Rose Trestrail retired hurt with King claiming the opening set 6-1 and leading 2-0 in the second.

Among the men’s singles, No 1 seed Akiel Duke also secured a semifinal spot with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-2 triumph over arch-rival Adam Ramkissoon on court five. Vaughn Wilson who played on the nearby court six also progressed to the round of four by cruising past Kristyan Valentine 6-0, 6-2.

Meanwhile, the men’s veterans finals will be contested by Kendal Cuffy and Richard Mc Letchie. Both men earned the right to battle for the crown by virtue of claiming wins over Dion Auguste 6-4, 6-3 and Rickey Villaroel 6-3, 6-0 respectively.

And in the men’s doubles, there was victory for the pair of Richard Chung and Jerome Ward 6-3, 6-1 over Robert Caesar and Kino Francis 6-3, 6-1 on court six.

WALTER ALIBEY

