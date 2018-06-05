T&T women get tough CAC group

T&T’s senior women’s football team will be up against Mexico, Haiti and Nicaragua in Group B of the Women’s football tournament at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia in July.

T&T will open against Mexico on July 20 at the Estadio Moderno Julio Torres, before meeting Nicaragua two days later on July 22. They will complete the group phase with an encounter with Haiti on July 24. Group A comprises Costa Rica, hosts Colombia, Venezuela and Jamaica. The Group winners and runners-up will advance to the semi-finals. The gold and bronze medal matches are scheduled for July 30.

T&T coach Jamaal Shabazz said the matches will be ideal for his players to challenge themselves against good quality opposition and will serve well ahead of the CONCACAF Caribbean Final Round of World Cup qualifiers in August.

“These matches in the CAC Games are providing a great opportunity for us to measure where we are at CONCACAF level,” Shabazz said.

“In football, you cannot elevate by being a blogger. You improve by raising your standard when you meet tougher opposition. Mexico, Nicaragua and Haiti are certainly tougher opposition but we are ambitious enough to at least desire a medal in this CAC games.”

Meanwhile, the T&T Under-20 men’s team will also contest the CAC Games in Group A, alongside Colombia, Costa Rica and Honduras.

The Men’s tournament is for U-21 players but teams are allowed three players over the age of 21. T&T will face Honduras on July 20 at the Rogelio Martinez Stadium in Barranquilla, followed by Costa Rica on July 22 and Colombia on July 24.

Group B comprises Mexico, Venezuela, El Salvador and Haiti. The gold and bronze medal matches are scheduled for July 31. The T&T U-20 team is preparing for the CONCACAF Men’s U-20 World Cup qualifiers in November.