Bushe, Stewart fire T&T v-ball men past Costa Rica

Akim Bushe and captain Ryan Stewart combined for 22 points to lead T&T a 25-12, 27-25, 26-24 defeat of Costa Rica in 88 minutes for their first win in the NORCECA Men’s Challenger Cup at the November 19 Pavilion in Pinar del Rio, Cuba on Wednesday night.

Following straight sets loss to Puerto Rico on Tuesday’s first day of the five-team competition, the Sean Morrison-coached T&T men, the reigning Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association back-to-back champions and three-time champions overall, were eager to get among the win column and keep alive their hope of the lone ticket towards the World Final qualifying to the FIVB 2019 League of Nations.

Speaking after his team’s victory, Morrison, in expressing his joy said his team was very professional in their reception, one element of their game which hurt them against Puerto Rico.

“Today (Wednesday), it improved a lot and we played more consistently, but in the second and third sets the boys got tired a little, and they allowed more points but they knew how to stay and get success,” Morrison said.

From the opening set, T&T showed better cohesion than they had against Puerto Rico and held an obvious physical superiority over the Central Americans, winning the first set with relative ease.

However, Stewart and his team-mates slowed down the pace in the last two sets allowing the young Costa Ricans to get near or even in the score in each set but in the end, T&T managed to close them out.

Bushe, formerly based in Finland, now back home at national champion BIG South East Port-of-Spain, top-scored for T&T with 12 points, comprised of seven spikes, four blocks and one ace, and Stewart added ten, laced with seven spikes and three aces.

Stewart said, “This match was much better for us as we were stronger with more integration, much more motivated and with a better teamwork. We improved the reception, all the defence and it was a great team formation.”

T&T also got solid contributions from Kwesi Daniel who chipped in with seven, and the duo of Marlon Phillip and Mikheil Hoyte, with six points each as they dominated their opponents on spikes, 28-21; blocks 10-5, and 6-4 on service aces. T&T also committed fewer errors to the Central Americans, 31-34.

Costa Rican, Gilberth Solano, was the only one who achieved double digits also with ten for his team while Japhet Reid got five, and the pair of Oscar Ramirez, and Cristopher Arias, three each.

Also on Wednesday, Puerto Rico swept past Guatemala 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 to improve to 2-0 and maximum ten points, five more than T&T and Cuba, the latter of which has played a match less.

Yesterday, Costa Rica faced Puerto Rico while T&T came up against host Cuba in the late match while today, T&T will enjoy a rest day before concluding round-robin play tomorrow against Guatemala from 3.30pm while Cuba battles Costa Rico three hours later.

Following the completion of the tournament, the T&T, CAZOVA winners in 2010, 2014 and 2017, men return home to prepare for the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia (July 20 - August 3); followed by the 13th Pan American Cup in Veracruz, Mexico (August 12-20); and finally, the defence of their CAZOVA Men’s Championship in Suriname (August 4-11).