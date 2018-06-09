Cuba topples T&T in straight sets

T&T captain, Ryan Stewart scored a match-high 16 points, but it was not enough as the three-time Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) champions went under to host Cuba 21-25, 13-25, 11-25 in the NORCECA Men’s Challengers Cup at the November 19 Pavilion in Pinar del Rio, Cuba on Thursday night.

With the win, the Cubans improved to a 2-0 record and ten points, five behind fellow unbeaten team Puerto Rico (3-0) while T&T dropped to a 1-2 record and five points in the five-team tournament which grants the champion the confederation’s lone ticket to the FIVB 2019 League of Nations qualifying World Final.

Coming off a straight-sets win over Costa Rica 24 hours earlier, T&T started strongly and were locked at 16-16 with the home side before the latter strengthened their attack to close out the set by winning nine of the next 14 points.

Over the next two sets, the Cubans, favourite to claim the championship were clearly superior in all aspects and did not give liberties to the T&T play which was hampered greatly when its only setter, Kameron Donald, picked up a left ankle injury, and was replaced by wing spiker Daynte Stewart, who made his senior team debut in the win over Costa Rica.

Overall, Cuba was much more clinical than T&T and held the advantage in all three key scoring aspects of the match, 37-27 on spikes, 8-1 on blocks and 4-2 on service aces, while committing fewer errors as well, 15 to 26.

For T&T, Stewart’s 16 points were highlighted by 14 kills and two aces, while the next best scorer Marlon Phillip with seven, and USA-based Mikheil Hoyte, four, all spikes.

Stewart is also the leading scoring in the competition with 36 points, seven ahead of Puerto Rico’s Eddie Rivera who played one matchless.

The Cubans, with an offence shared between regulars and substitutes, were led by Miguel David Gutierrez’s nine points, followed by Miguel Ángel López and Javier Concepción each with seven points as 11 of their players scored at least a point.

Osnie Hernandez and Adrian Goide also chipped in with five points each, and Marlon Herrera, four in the 72 minutes contest.

Reflecting on the match a realistic Morrison said, “It was a very good match, my team was excellent in the first set, we even made five attacks that separated us from the opponents, but we needed to be more consistent and compared to the rival there is no doubt that there is a big gap.

He added, “We have to work more at this level to continue improving, and I love playing against Cuba because of its level and because I feel it as a family.”

Stewart highlighted the performance of the hosts and said that “It was a good game and an excellent performance by our team, we have a lot of work to do, what we have to do is keep improving and keep pushing and pushing to try to win the match”.

In Thursday’s other match, Puerto Rico beat Costa Rica in straight sets 25-17, 25-12, 25-12 to maintain its spotless record after three days.

T&T, CAZOVA winners in 2010, 2014 and 2017, return home tomorrow and will continue preparations for the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia (July 20 - August 3); the 13th Pan American Cup in Veracruz, Mexico (August 12-20); and the defense of their CAZOVA Men’s Championship in Suriname (August 4 – 11).