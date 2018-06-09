Horsford, Murray and Joseph vie for title honours

Carifta champions Tyriq Horsford, Talena Murray and Veayon Joseph will aim to reign in the javelin throws in the National Junior Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo over the weekend.

The Zenith trio will be aiming to shine at the annual track and field meet hosted by the National Association for Athletic Administrations (NAAA) starting this morning from 10am and continues tomorrow from the same time.

Horsford won gold in the Boys Under-20 javelin at the Carifta Games held earlier this year in the Bahamas while club-mates Murray took the Girls U-20 javelin and Joseph the Boys U-17 title. Kymoi Noray also from Zenith finished third behind Murray, who also broke the national Girls’ U-20 javelin record in January with 50.60 metres.

Joseph will be looking to rebound as after his success at Carifta, he was beaten at the Secondary Schools Championships.

Carifta standouts Ianna Roach of Memphis Pioneers and Konnel Jacobs (Tobago Jaguars) will be looking to do the same in their respective shot put events. Roach bagged bronze in the Girls U-20 shot put at Carifta and took the Hampton Games title.while

Jacobs won silver in the Boys U-20 shot put at Carifta. He also won shot put and discus at Sunset Development Meet and the Secondary Schools Championships.

Competition over on the track will be just as intense with the likes of Timothy Frederick (Simplex), Rae-Ann Serville (Memphis Pioneers) and Cougar’ Shaniqua Bascombe (Cougars) each looking to stride their way to the top of the podium.

Frederick has been setting personal bests(pb) all season. At Hampton Games held over the weekend of May 26-27, he had a pb in 100m (10.40) and 200m (20.81) in winning sprint double. His times were faster than the men in the 100m (10.54) and 200m (21.13). Kion Benjamin of Memphis (10.49) and Ako Hislop of Kaizen Panthers (10.55), who will also compete this weekend, ran pbs to finish second and third behind Frederick at the Hampton Games. Benjamin also ran pb of 21.13 and Hislop (21.32 pb) in finishing second and fourth in the 200m.

At the Abilene Track Classic on May 12, Frederick had another pb in the 200m (20.98) in again winning the sprint double.

The Simplex sprinter won men’s 100m at Southern Games and was fourth in 200m at the Carifta Games in 21.20 and won silver the Boys U-20 4x100m. At the Secondary Schools meet (Aril 19 & 20) he ran a pb in he 100m of 10.55 and at the MAP Invitational (April 28), a pb in the 100m final with 10.57 and 10.58 in the heats.

Frederick is ranked at 33rd on the IAAF World lists in the Boys U-20 100m and Benjamin is at 78th. At 16 years, Frederick is also an U-18 competitor and is at seventh in the World U-18 rankings in the 100m. In the 200m he is joint second in the U-18 rankings and 18th in the U-20 listing.

Serville ran pbs in 400m (54.53) and 800m (2:19.38) in winning at the Hampton Games. She won the 400m at Sunset Development, MAP Invitational, Abilene Track Classic and Secondary Schools Championships and won the 100m hurdles at Hurdles and Field Events Festival on May 5. Serville was fifth in the 400m at the Carifta Games.

Bascombe ran 100m pb of 11.75 in winning the event at Hampton Games and won the 100m, 200m and 100m hurdles at Secondary Schools Championship. She sealed gold in the 100m (11.78) at Abilene Track Classic and topped n 200m at the Sunset Development Meet. Bascombe won silver in 200m at Carifta Games in a pb of 23.75 and was fourth in the 100m (11.77 pb).

Carifta boys U-17 400m champion Avindale Smith (Abilene Wildcats) was injured at Carifta and has not run since then while Concorde duo Akilah Lewis and Jenea Spinks will clash in the Girls U-20 100m. Lewis ran a pb of 11.51 to take bronze at the Carifta Games. Spinks clocked a pb of 11.69 to finish sixth behind Lewis. Spinks then ran a windy 11.50 to take the Secondary Schools title.

Other athletes to watch include Natasha Fox (Pt. Fortin New Jets), who is set to compete in the Girls U-15 200m, 400m and high jump at Secondary Schools. won the 400m at the Abilene Track Classic and at the Hampton Games. She was seventh in the Girls U-17 400m at the Carifta Games.

Jesaiah Greenidge (Concorde)-won the Boys U-15 100m/200m at Hampton Games and Abilene Invitational won the 100m at MAP Invitational; Octavia Cambridge (Cougars) won Girls U-15 800m/1,500m at Hampton Games, 800m at Abilene Track Classic.

Xea Bruce (Toco Titans) and Christie Marie Marahaj (Silver Bullets) will be Cambridge’s challengers in both the 800m and 1500m.