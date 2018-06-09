Pauseforacoors cruises home in feature event

The John O’Brien trained three-yearold Pauseforacoors made winning the feature event for Horses rated 90-70 over 1,100 metres on the main track look easy when she cruised home by one and three quarter lengths from Magical Victory and stablemate Desert Dancer.

The 3-5 on betting favourite which was ridden by the days leading rider Brian Boodramsing who rode four winners on the seven race card simply tracked the pace set by the pacemaker Trini Aviator before being unleashed with 300 metres to go.

Once Boodramsing gave the three-year-old filly by Creative Cause/Elusive Flower the office she simply sprinted past the tiring Trini Aviator but neither Magical Victory which was putting in good work at the end along with Desert Dancer had any chance of getting close to the very impressive winner.

Magical Victory was one and three quarter lengths back in second with Desert Dancer staying on for third.

Pauseforacoors registered the time of 1:05.28 for the trip.

Last weeks top jockey Brian Boodramsing, has signalled his intention to win the 2018 jockey’s championship with a beaver-trick of victories.

Boodramsing was aboard Je T’aime in the second, before guiding Santa Cruz Lady to her hattrick of victories in the third.

He then came back to land the feature with Pauseforacoors before romping home by 11 lengths in the final event on the Friday Evening Lime with Blind Date.

John O’Brien was the leading trainer saddling three winners on the Arima Race Club’s seven-race card.