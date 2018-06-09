WASA ‘A’ spanks WASA ‘B’ 9-0 in East t-tennis

Former top-ranked men’s players and national champions Curtis Humphreys and Yuvraaj Dookram along with Kenneth Parmanand were all unbeaten in leading WASA ‘A’ past WASA ‘B’ in the A-1 Division of the East Zone Division Table Tennis Tournament at WASA Sports Club, St Joseph on Thursday night.

Humphreys had hard-fought wins over Ancil Russell 14-12, 12-10, 12-10 in his opening match and followed it up with victories over Franklin Seechan 11-9, 11-5, 11-7, and Michael Fong 11-7, 11-6, 11-3.

Dookram, who represented T&T at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia along with France-based Dexter St Louis, and new number one ranked Aaron Wilson was taken to five sets by Fong before he prevailed 7-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4.

He then brushed aside Russell 11-4, 11-4, 11-6, and Seechan, 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 11-6.

Parmanand was equally as impressive with wins over Seechan, 11-4, 11-6, 8-11, 16-14; Fong 11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 7-11, 11-3, and Russell, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5.

The A-1 Division will resume on Monday, June 11 with Arima Hawks versus D’Abadie Youths while on Wednesday, June 13, WASA ‘B’ comes up against Arima Hawks; WASA ‘A’ tackles Arima Hawks on Thursday, June 14, and a day later (Friday, June 15), D’Abadie Youths entertains WASA ‘A’.

The A-2 Division is down to two final matches with Arima Table Tennis Club facing WASA ‘A” on Tuesday, June 12, followed by WASA ‘A’ and Arima Hawks ‘A’.

D’Abadie Youths currently leads the A-2 Division with seven points from three matches ahead of their final match last night against WASA ‘B’ last night.

Arima Table-Tennis Club also has seven points while WASA ‘A’ is next with six from a 2-0 record followed by Arima Hawks with a 1-2 record and five points, two ahead of WASA ‘B’.