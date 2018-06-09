WI BOWLERS SET-UP EXCITING 4TH DAY

Windies had another good day of cricket yesterday as they bowled out Sri Lanka cheaply to enjoy a handsome lead going into the fourth day of the opening Test at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

After amassing a competitive 414/8 declared in their first innings, the Windies fast bowlers came to the park to hustle out Sri Lanka for 185 to secure a lead of 229 runs on first innings. The host did not enforced the follow-on and commenced their second innings and closed the day on 131/4, which swelled its lead to 360 runs with six wickets still standing.

The visitors’ fast bowlers bowled their hearts out in the afternoon and final sessions in a bid to bring their team back into the contest but as it stands now there are only two likely results, a Windies win or a drawn encounter.

Windies lost four wickets in their second innings, including the returning Devon Smith for 20, Kraigg Brathwaite for 16, Shai Hope one and Roston Chase 12.

Left-hander Keiran Powell has however played a brilliant hand in getting an unbeaten 64 at stumps with six fours and two sixes. He hardly put a foot wrong after coming in at the fall of Smith’s wicket. Smith was bowled off a no-ball and next ball he fell by the same route, playing on to the impressive Suranga Lakmal.

Sri Lanka resumed on the bedtime position of 31/3 and lost Roshen Silva 10 minutes into play. His dismissal could have been due to the statement made by the Windies bowlers on the second evening, as the righthander was very apprehensive and lost his leg stump to Kemar Roach with the score at 43 for four.

Skipper Chandimal who started the day on three was there and took charge of proceedings.

He took his time to move the score along and found the plucky Niroshan Dickwella a good ally. Chandimal timed the ball sweetly but at times flirted with danger and this led to his downfall after a partnership of 79. He favoured the cut shot against the pacy Caribbean men but failed to keep one down and was caught at backward point by Roston Chase for 44. He faced 121 deliveries and struck five fours.

Dickwella then left soon after run out for 31 after playing the to mid-on and trotting down the pitch. Kraigg Brathwaite picked up and struck the stumps at the non-strikers end with the direct hit that found the wicketkeeper/batsman short. He faced 78 balls and struck three fours during his fighting knock.

When Devendra Bishoo sent back the last of the recognised batsman in Dilruwan Perera for 20, the Windies were large and in charge in their own backyard.

Pacer Miguel Cummins than ran through the lower order to finish with three wickets for 39 runs.

SCOREBOARD

WINDIES VS SRI LANKA

Windies 1st inns 414/8 dec

Sri Lanka 1st inns

(overnight 31/3)

M Perera c Chase b Roach.................... 0

K Mendis c Holder b Gabriel................ 4

D Chandimal c Chase b Gabriel.........44

A Mathews c Chase b Holder.............11

R Silva b Roach........................................ 1

N Dickwella run out..............................31

D Perera c Hope b Bishoo...................20

R Herath c sub Hetmeyer...................... 5

S Lakmal c Bishoo b Cummins...........15

L Gamage not out................................... 0

L Kumara c Dowrich b Cummins......... 8

Extras 8b, 16lb, 6nb, 12w...................40

Total all out...............................185

Fall of wkts: 2, 16, 30, 43, 121, 140,

148, 156, 175, 185.

Bowling: K Roach 10-3-34-2, S Gabriel

13-0-48-2, M Cummins 12.4-4-39-3, J

Holder 7-1-15-1 D Bishoo 13-2-25-1.

Windies 2nd inns

K Brathwaite c Dickwella b Kumara.16

D Smith b Lakmal.................................20

K Powell not out....................................64

S Hope c Mendis b Kumara.................. 1

R Chase b Herath..................................12

S Dowrich not out.................................12

Extras 4b, 2lb, 1nb................................. 7

Total for 4 wkts..........................131

Fall of wkts: 36, 55, 75, 119.

Bowling: S Lakmal 8-1-25-1, L

Gamage 8-2-23-0, R Herath 11-1-21-1,

L Kumara 5-0-28-2, K Perera 8-0-27-0.