Bascombe leads Cougars title charge

Shaniqua Bascombe yesterday starred on the track for Cougars, running the fastest time for a 14-year-old in the world, 11.59 seconds, in the Girls Under-17 100 metres, to seal one of two gold medals she won on the opening day of the National Gas Company (NGC) National Junior Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

In so doing, Bascombe achieved the standard of 11.80 for the IAAF World Junior Championships set for Tempere, Finland from July 10-15.

She finished comfortably ahead of Leah Bertrand (Simplex) in second in 12.02 and Reece Webster (Concorde) in third in 12.25 at the annual track and field meet, being hosted by the National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA).

Earlier, she crossed first in the 100m hurdles in 15.19, beating Kaizen Panthers’ Shanika Belfon (16.28) into second and third was Tricia Tennant of Phoenix in 19.92. Bascombe’s outstanding performances have helped put her club on top of the standings with 195 points after 40 events.

Tied in second are Memphis and Kaizen Panthers, each with 131. The other two places are filled by Zenith (107) and Point Fortin New Jets (84), respectively.

Her clubmate Karessa Kirton was also unstoppable, picking up the most gold medals on the day, three. She opened with a win in the Girls U-15 long jump with a best leap of 5.19m, to beat Tyler Shears of Toco Tafac in to second with 4.46m and her Cougars clubmate Mya Smith (4.35m).

She then lined up in the 60m hurdles and raced to the top of the podium in a time of 9.40 seconds ahead of Memphis Pioneers duo Kayla Caesar, who was the runner-up in 9.51 and Naomi Pierce in 10.32 for the third spot.

There were a number of athletes achieving the U-20 World Championships standard including Timothy Frederick (Simplex), Kion Benjamin (Memphis) and Onal Mitchell (PFNJ).

Frederick sped to victory in the Boys U-20 100m final, winning in 10.41 (10.55-World Standard), beating Benjamin, who was a quick second in 10.52. In third was Ako Hislop of Kaizen in 10.56.

In the Boys U-20 400m, Mitchell met the standard (47.70) with a winning 47.41-clocking. Second was Jaden St Louis (Cougars) in 48.26 and third, Jabari Fox (PFNJ) in 48.41.

It promised to be an exciting day on the field and reigning Carifta champion, Talena Murray of Zenith delivered, nabbing gold in the Girls U-20 javelin throw with a best toss of 45.58m.

Carifta bronze medallist Kymoi Noray (Zenith) won silver with 37.70m and Safiya John (Kaizen) bagged the bronze with 36.59m.

Murray’s clubmate Tehealia Kennedy helped fortified Zenith’s domination in the javelin with her win in the Girls U-17 contest. Beyonce Moses (Phoenix) was second with 28.88m and Celine Isaac (Tafac) third with 25.82m.

The battle in the Boys U-20 Decathlon remains close but Anson Mason of Tobago Falcons holds the lead with 3,329 points after five disciplines. Aaron Ceasar (Unattached) is close behind with 3,265 and Joel Andrews (D’Abadie Progressive) in third in 3,092.

Anthony Diaz of La Brea Athletic leads the Boys U-17 decathlon with 3,008. Antonio Mc Wellington (IG Fastlane) is his closest challenger with 1,761.