Mohammed, King lift tennis titles

Nabeel Mohammed and Anya King pulled off hard-fought victories to capture the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively in the Bmobile National Open Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

Mohammed met Vaughn Wilson in the gold medal match and sealed a 2-1 set win in an intense match-up which saw Mohammed claim the first set 6-3. Wilson though did not fade and returned to seal the second set by the same margin, 3-6.

With the match tied 1-1, it came down to who wanted it more and in the end, it was Mohammed regaining his composure to take the third set, 6-3, and the national crown.

The women’s title-match was just as intense with Anya King holding off Shennelle Mohammed, 2-1 for the top spot. Everything went King’s way in the first and she eased to a 6-1 set win.

Mohammed refused to go away and rallied back in the second set, to claim it 2-6, levelling the score 1-1 in the exciting finale. King, however, shook off the poor second set and re-focused on getting her service right and limiting her unforced errors to claim the third set, 6-3 and the championship.

Though not getting the success she desired in the singles category, Mohammed was even more determined not to end the day empty-handed and partnered with Emma Rose Trestrail to seize the women’s doubles title.

Mohammed and Trestrail put on a dominating performance to down duo Trevine Sellier and Keneel Teesdale, 6-1, 6-1. It was the second doubles title for Mohammed who the night before combined with Nabeel (not related) to triumph in the mixed doubles final, 6-3, 6-4, against the partnership of Wilson and Trestrail.

Justify wins Triple Crown

NEW YORK— Justify led all the way to win the Belmont Stakes by 1? lengths yesterday and become horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown champion and second in four years.

The chestnut colt became the second undefeated horse to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont, improving to 6-0 in a racing career that began on Feb. 18. Seattle Slew was unbeaten when he won the Triple Crown in 1977.

Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, Justify went to the lead out of the starting gate and led nine rivals around the track’s sweeping turns. He burnished his reputation by defeating nine rivals, the most faced by any Triple Crown champion.

Bob Baffert became the second trainer to win the Triple Crown twice. He did so with American Pharoah in 2015, ending a 37-year drought. James “Sunny Jim” Fitzsimmons guided Gallant Fox in 1930 and Omaha in 1935.

Justify’s victory gives racing its second Triple Crown winner of the decade. The last time there were two Triple Crown champions in the same decade was the 1970s, which produced Secretariat, Seattle Slew and Affirmed.