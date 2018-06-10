Sandals show Windies the love

Their tagline is ‘Love is all you need’ and in a time when Windies cricket has come in for bashing for all kinds of reasons, Sandals Resorts have decided to share its love with a partnership after the West Indies and Digicel agreed to a premature end to their long-standing relationship.

The luxury resort business is no stranger to the regional sport and seems perfect to move hand in hand with Cricket West Indies (CWI) as it prepares to lead unto greater things. The Windies are making its sponsors proud in the early stages of the association, winning the T20 clash against the World XI in the charity match at Lord’s on May 31 and at present dominating the opening Test of a three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Sandals public relations manager Sunil Ramdeen who has been at the Oval, taking in the Test match told Guardian Media Sports that Sandals want to make the Windies players comfortable.

“With the sponsorship from the last corporate body coming to an end for whatever reason, the players would have been concerned, so we stepped in at this time to ensure that they have nothing to worry about in terms of sponsorship.”

Ramdeen added that Sandals have always shown that they want to be part of building people and the Caribbean region, and not just coming in after glory and success have been achieved.

“If you look at our history with regards to our involvement in sports, we have always invested in the young people and we continue to do that. We have always supported youth cricket in St. Lucia and recently we just ended our Under-19 programme over there. We’re seeing some really good players coming through the youth system and we are hoping that they will end up in the West Indies frame.”

Ramdeen who has not missed a Test match at the Queen’s Park Oval for the last 20 years said, “Too many people at this point are bashing Windies, some for good reason and others unfairly.

We want to remind them that there is tremendous value in Windies cricket and we are prepared to join with them to make things better. We have seen that value and we want to come on board and help in whatever way we can to lead to a better future for West Indies cricket in the region which all love like religion.”

“I have sat with the president of CWI Dave Cameron for the past few days and I have gotten a better understanding of his philosophy for West Indies cricket and the happenings of the sport globally. He and his board clearly have a plan for taking the cricket forward and Sandals is happy to be part of that. Our chairman Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart and our vice chairman Adam Stewart are big fans of Windies since they were kids, and they love the sport. They have obviously given this partnership their overwhelming blessings because there is a situation of two worldclass brands marrying together.

We at Sandals believe in putting out a quality product and I am sure CWI is about the same idea.”

The Sandals partnership is for two-years in the initial stages taking Windies through the next ICC World Cup in England and ends in 2020.